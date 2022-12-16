Ackley AGWSR survives for narrow win over Grundy Center 52-48

Ackley AGWSR walked the high-wire before edging Grundy Center 52-48 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Grundy Center and Ackley AGWSR faced off on January 28, 2022 at Grundy Center High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 9, Grundy Center faced off against Eldora South Hardin and Ackley AGWSR took on Gladbrook-Reinbeck on December 9 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School. For a full recap, click here.
