Ackley AGWSR severs Conrad BCLUW's hopes 44-30

Riding a wave of production, Ackley AGWSR dunked Conrad BCLUW 44-30 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 7.

The first quarter gave Ackley AGWSR a 15-8 lead over Conrad BCLUW.

Ackley AGWSR fought to a 25-15 intermission margin at Conrad BCLUW's expense.

Ackley AGWSR thundered in front of Conrad BCLUW 40-24 to begin the fourth quarter.

In recent action on November 30, Conrad BCLUW faced off against La Porte City Union and Ackley AGWSR took on Sumner-Fred on December 2 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

