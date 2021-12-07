Ackley AGWSR severs Conrad BCLUW's hopes 44-30

Riding a wave of production, Ackley AGWSR dunked Conrad BCLUW 44-30 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 7.
The first quarter gave Ackley AGWSR a 15-8 lead over Conrad BCLUW.
Ackley AGWSR fought to a 25-15 intermission margin at Conrad BCLUW's expense.
Ackley AGWSR thundered in front of Conrad BCLUW 40-24 to begin the fourth quarter.
In recent action on November 30, Conrad BCLUW faced off against La Porte City Union and Ackley AGWSR took on Sumner-Fred on December 2 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.
