Ackley AGWSR rallies to rock Grundy Center 55-34

Ackley AGWSR seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 55-34 over Grundy Center in Iowa girls basketball on January 27.
The start wasn't the problem for Grundy Center, as it began with a 13-9 edge over Ackley AGWSR through the end of the first quarter.
The Cougars kept a 24-17 intermission margin at the Spartans' expense.
Ackley AGWSR struck to a 42-27 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cougars, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-7 final quarter, too.
The last time Grundy Center and Ackley AGWSR played in a 54-28 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 23, Ackley AGWSR faced off against Belmond-Klemme and Grundy Center took on State Center West Marshall on January 21 at State Center West Marshall High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.