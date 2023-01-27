Ackley AGWSR rallies to rock Grundy Center 55-34

Ackley AGWSR seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 55-34 over Grundy Center in Iowa girls basketball on January 27.

The start wasn't the problem for Grundy Center, as it began with a 13-9 edge over Ackley AGWSR through the end of the first quarter.

The Cougars kept a 24-17 intermission margin at the Spartans' expense.

Ackley AGWSR struck to a 42-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cougars, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-7 final quarter, too.

