Ackley AGWSR rallies to rock Grundy Center 55-34

Ackley AGWSR seemed a step slow at the start, but rallied to win 55-34 over Grundy Center in Iowa girls basketball on January 27.

The start wasn't the problem for Grundy Center, as it began with a 13-9 edge over Ackley AGWSR through the end of the first quarter.

The Cougars kept a 24-17 intermission margin at the Spartans' expense.

Ackley AGWSR struck to a 42-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cougars, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-7 final quarter, too.

The last time Grundy Center and Ackley AGWSR played in a 54-28 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 23, Ackley AGWSR faced off against Belmond-Klemme and Grundy Center took on State Center West Marshall on January 21 at State Center West Marshall High School.

