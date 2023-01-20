Ackley AGWSR gallops past Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57-38

Saddled up and ready to go, Ackley AGWSR spurred past Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57-38 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 20.
The last time Ackley AGWSR and Gladbrook-Reinbeck played in a 34-25 game on January 21, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Gladbrook-Reinbeck faced off against Grundy Center and Ackley AGWSR took on La Porte City Union on January 10 at Ackley AGWSR High School. For results, click here.
