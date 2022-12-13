Ackley AGWSR claims close encounter of the winning kind over Fairbank Wapsie Valley 38-31

Ackley AGWSR derailed Fairbank Wapsie Valley's hopes after a 38-31 verdict during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-5 advantage over Ackley AGWSR as the first quarter ended.

The Warriors took an 18-17 lead over the Cougars heading to the half locker room.

Ackley AGWSR broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-22 lead over Fairbank Wapsie Valley.

Conditioning showed as the Cougars outscored the Warriors 12-9 in the final quarter.

