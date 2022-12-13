Ackley AGWSR claims close encounter of the winning kind over Fairbank Wapsie Valley 38-31

Ackley AGWSR derailed Fairbank Wapsie Valley's hopes after a 38-31 verdict during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-5 advantage over Ackley AGWSR as the first quarter ended.
The Warriors took an 18-17 lead over the Cougars heading to the half locker room.
Ackley AGWSR broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 26-22 lead over Fairbank Wapsie Valley.
Conditioning showed as the Cougars outscored the Warriors 12-9 in the final quarter.
Last season, Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Ackley AGWSR squared off with December 14, 2021 at Ackley AGWSR High School last season.
In recent action on December 6, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Hudson and Ackley AGWSR took on Oelwein on December 4 at Oelwein High School.
