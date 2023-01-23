Ackley AGWSR carves slim margin over Belmond-Klemme 64-59

Ackley AGWSR weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 64-59 victory against Belmond-Klemme in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 23.
The last time Belmond-Klemme and Ackley AGWSR played in a 44-38 game on January 24, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Belmond-Klemme faced off against Lake Mills and Ackley AGWSR took on La Porte City Union on January 10 at Ackley AGWSR High School. For results, click here.
