Abracadabra: Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar vanquishes Charles City 68-36

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Charles City 68-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 21, Charles City faced off against New Hampton and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Rockford on December 21 at Saint Ansgar High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
