Abracadabra: Iowa City vanquishes Waterloo West 76-46

Iowa City's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Waterloo West 76-46 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 4.

Iowa City moved in front of Waterloo West 18-15 to begin the second quarter.

Iowa City's shooting took charge to a 45-24 lead over Waterloo West at the half.

The third quarter gave Iowa City a 57-31 lead over Waterloo West.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.