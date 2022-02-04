 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Abracadabra: Iowa City vanquishes Waterloo West 76-46

  • 0

Iowa City's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Waterloo West 76-46 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 4.

In recent action on January 28, Waterloo West faced off against Waterloo East and Iowa City took on West Des Moines Valley on January 29 at Iowa City High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Iowa City moved in front of Waterloo West 18-15 to begin the second quarter.

Iowa City's shooting took charge to a 45-24 lead over Waterloo West at the half.

The third quarter gave Iowa City a 57-31 lead over Waterloo West.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

West girls cruise past East 60-36

West girls cruise past East 60-36

Hallie Poock (17 points, six boards) and Sahara Williams (16 points) led the Wahawks while the Trojans were led by Key'Lajaha Jefferson-Putman (15 points, eight rebounds).

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Super Bowl facts you should know ahead of the big game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News