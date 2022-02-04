Abracadabra: Iowa City vanquishes Waterloo West 76-46

Iowa City's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Waterloo West 76-46 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 4.
In recent action on January 28, Waterloo West faced off against Waterloo East and Iowa City took on West Des Moines Valley on January 29 at Iowa City High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Iowa City moved in front of Waterloo West 18-15 to begin the second quarter.
Iowa City's shooting took charge to a 45-24 lead over Waterloo West at the half.
The third quarter gave Iowa City a 57-31 lead over Waterloo West.
