Abracadabra: Hudson vanquishes Le Grand East Marshall 76-53

Le Grand East Marshall had no answers as Hudson roared to a 76-53 victory at Le Grand East Marshall High on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The Pirates fought to a 33-29 intermission margin at the Mustangs' expense.

In recent action on January 21, Le Grand East Marshall faced off against Conrad BCLUW and Hudson took on Waterloo Columbus on January 21 at Hudson High School. Click here for a recap

