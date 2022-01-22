Abracadabra: Grundy Center vanquishes State Center West Marshall 59-36

Grundy Center showered the scoreboard with points to drown State Center West Marshall 59-36 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 22.
Recently on January 14 , Grundy Center squared up on Gladbrook-Reinbeck in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
