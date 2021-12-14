Abracadabra: Denver vanquishes Conrad BCLUW 75-48

Denver controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 75-48 victory over Conrad BCLUW in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 7, Conrad BCLUW faced off against Ackley AGWSR and Denver took on Dike-New Hartford on December 7 at Denver High School. For more, click here.
