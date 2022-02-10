Abracadabra: Belle Plaine vanquishes Gilbertville Don Bosco 42-17

Belle Plaine dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 42-17 victory over Gilbertville Don Bosco in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 10.
In recent action on February 1, Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off against Dunkerton and Belle Plaine took on Garwin GMG on February 4 at Garwin GMG High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
