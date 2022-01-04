Abracadabra: Belle Plaine vanquishes Colfax-Mingo 65-42

Belle Plaine earned a convincing 65-42 win over Colfax-Mingo for an Iowa girls basketball victory on January 4.

Belle Plaine made the first move by forging a 21-0 margin over Colfax-Mingo after the first quarter.

The Plainsmen registered a 34-12 advantage at intermission over the Tigerhawks.

The third quarter gave Belle Plaine a 42-25 lead over Colfax-Mingo.

