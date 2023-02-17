PARKERSBURG – Aplington-Parkersburg got revenge on Denver with a 52-32 victory, ending an impressive run by the Cyclones and leaving the Falcons one game away from state.

On Tuesday, Denver upset Sumner-Fredericksburg 49-31, but their luck ran out on Friday night. The Falcons had already bested the Cyclones twice, but, according to head coach Brady Driscol, it wasn’t enough.

The Falcons wanted payback for last year, when the Cyclones eliminated Aplington-Parkersburg in the regional final.

“We knew when brackets came and we saw Denver there, we thought, ‘okay, we’re getting our crack at them in the postseason,’” Driscol said.

Aplington-Parkersburg took an early lead at 4-3 in the first quarter and held on to that lead for the remaining 30 minutes and 54 seconds of the game.

A three-pointer and a basket at the tail end of the first by the Cyclones cut the Falcons’ lead down to four points going into the second quarter. Kendall Riherd led the way for Aplington-Parkersburg, combining effective three-point shooting with aggression in the paint to keep Denver guessing.

“That’s a part that we really like to put into the game is just switching it up on them,” Riherd said. “I think a lot of times, if they come out and guard me on the three, then I know to just try and go right by them, so I just know all the positions on the court.”

Trailing 24-18 at halftime, the Cyclones fought back in the third quarter with a counteroffensive led by Channing Johnson. A 5-2 start to the second half allowed Denver to cut the lead to 26-23, but the Falcons got back into the game and pulled ahead by relying on a tried and true battle plan – when Riherd is in the zone, give her the ball.

“She’s very versatile and can do anything – we just want to put her in the best position to succeed,” Driscol said. “And the girls know, too… get her the ball and if she’s made one three get her the ball. Because she’s feeling it and once she gets going, she’s tough to stop from anywhere on the court.”

Aplington-Parkersburg pulled ahead 40-29 by the end of the third quarter and Denver ran out of steam in the final stretch, sealing the Falcon's victory.

“They did a nice job of making things, changing things and making us second guess ourselves,” said Denver coach Joe Frost. “But our girls got a lot more confident down the stretch and that confidence really good coming in tonight, so I’m really proud of the girls and they’ve earned that confidence in the way they battled throughout the season.”

The Falcons will take on Beckman Catholic in the Class 2A region 5 final on Wednesday.

Driscol said the Falcons are ready to exorcise the ghosts from last season once and for all with a state berth.

“We’ve been in that game before last year and I know a lot of them will have that game from last year on their minds, too,” Driscol said. “We’re back, put ourselves back in position to get ourselves there again and we’re hoping for a different outcome this year and at the end of the day, be able to say we got a trip to state.”

Aplington-Parkersburg 52, Denver 32 DENVER - Macy Matthias 1-0 0-0 3, Elaina Hildebrandt 3-6 0-0 8, Mylee Thurm 0-0 1-2 1, Grace Hennessy 2-9 2-2 6, Channing Johnson 3-9 2-2 11, Aubrey Decker 1-7 0-0 3. APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG - Quinnlyn Schultz 7-14 0-0 14, Ellen Waller 4-12 0-0 10, Adison Williamson 1-2 0-0 3, Kendall Riherd 6-12 2-4 19, Ava Eddy 3-6 0-2 6, Lexi Aswegen 0-1 0-0 0, Peyton Klooster 0-1 0-0 0. DEN;10;8;11;3 – 32 A-P;14;10;16;12 – 52 3-point goals – Denver 6-26 (Matthias 1-9, Hildebrandt 2-4, Hennessy 0-4, Johnson 3-9, Decker 1-7), Aplington-Parkersburg 6-17 (Schultz 0-2, Waller 2-6, Williamson 1-2, Riherd 3-7).