DES MOINES -- It was close from start to finish, but close wasn't quite good enough for Waverly-Shell Rock.
In a game where the margin was slim, Mason City made a few more plays as the Mohawks pulled out a 55-49 victory in a Class 4A first-round girls' basketball state tournament game Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
"The whole time I felt like we were so close but we couldn't quite grasp control," Go-Hawks head coach Greg Bodensteiner said. "I felt we had a chance, but it was just outside of our reach and they continued to make plays."
Iowa recruit Megan Meyer had 21 points as Mason City advanced to face top-ranked Marion in a Thursday semifinal.
After the Go-Hawks took a 6-2 lead on the strength of a 6-0 run at the beginning of the game, Mason City led the rest of the way, with one brief tie. But for as long as the Mohawks (16-8) led, W-SR hung around.
Mason City stretched its lead to as many as eight points in the first half, but by halftime the Go-Hawks trailed just 27-26 and that was despite leading scorer Abbie Draper playing only seven first-half minutes because of foul trouble.
"We were right there, they just knocked down a few extra shots than we did," said Draper, a 6-foot-1 sophomore who led W-SR with 19 points. "It was frustrating. We'd get close and then not execute to our fullest."
There were two instances where the Go-Hawks had a chance to seize control, but couldn't capitalize.
Draper had three good, contested shots in the lane but could not convert to open the third quarter and give W-SR an early second-half lead.
Then, after a Britney Young jumper and a pair of free throws from Draper tied the score at 34-all with 3:56 left in the third, it once again appeared the Go-Hawks were poised to make a winning run.
Mason City answered with a 7-0 run and led 41-34 after three. W-SR got as close as three on one occasion in the fourth quarter.
With the Mohawks implementing a 1-3-1 halfcourt trap and lengthy 5-foot-10 Jada Williams at the top with active hands, every Go-Hawk fourth-quarter possession was a struggle.
"We took care of the ball pretty well, which gave us a chance," Bodensteiner said. "I know at half we had four turnovers, and we had more in the second half. That 1-3-1 in the halfcourt gave us some fits with their length up top.
"They did a good job of taking away our strength on the block, making it hard for us to get it there. We kept battling and giving ourselves chances, but we were a few things here and there from having a chance to win."
W-SR kept itself in the game in part because of a strong defensive effort.
The Go-Hawks limited the state's best 3-point shooting team to just 2 of 12 in the opening 16 minutes, and the Mohawks made just 5 of 21 3-pointers in the game after averaging 9.6 made 3-pointers per game in the regular season.
"We did some good things, just needed to execute more," Draper added.
W-SR's one-point halftime deficit was a stark contrast to the 41-14 deficit it faced when the two teams met on Nov. 20 in a 70-43 loss.
"We weren't even competitive when we played them in the first game of the year, and we battled them today," Bodensteiner said.
The Go-Hawks, who will return three starters next year, finished the season at 20-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.