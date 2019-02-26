Try 1 month for 99¢

DES MOINES -- It was close from start to finish, but close wasn't quite good enough for Waverly-Shell Rock.

In a game where the margin was slim, Mason City made a few more plays as the Mohawks pulled out a 55-49 victory in a Class 4A first-round girls' basketball state tournament game Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

"The whole time I felt like we were so close but we couldn't quite grasp control," Go-Hawks head coach Greg Bodensteiner said. "I felt we had a chance, but it was just outside of our reach and they continued to make plays."

Iowa recruit Megan Meyer had 21 points as Mason City advanced to face top-ranked Marion in a Thursday semifinal.

After the Go-Hawks took a 6-2 lead on the strength of a 6-0 run at the beginning of the game, Mason City led the rest of the way, with one brief tie. But for as long as the Mohawks (16-8) led, W-SR hung around.

Mason City stretched its lead to as many as eight points in the first half, but by halftime the Go-Hawks trailed just 27-26 and that was despite leading scorer Abbie Draper playing only seven first-half minutes because of foul trouble.

"We were right there, they just knocked down a few extra shots than we did," said Draper, a 6-foot-1 sophomore who led W-SR with 19 points. "It was frustrating. We'd get close and then not execute to our fullest."

There were two instances where the Go-Hawks had a chance to seize control, but couldn't capitalize.

Draper had three good, contested shots in the lane but could not convert to open the third quarter and give W-SR an early second-half lead.

Then, after a Britney Young jumper and a pair of free throws from Draper tied the score at 34-all with 3:56 left in the third, it once again appeared the Go-Hawks were poised to make a winning run.

Mason City answered with a 7-0 run and led 41-34 after three. W-SR got as close as three on one occasion in the fourth quarter.

With the Mohawks implementing a 1-3-1 halfcourt trap and lengthy 5-foot-10 Jada Williams at the top with active hands, every Go-Hawk fourth-quarter possession was a struggle.

"We took care of the ball pretty well, which gave us a chance," Bodensteiner said. "I know at half we had four turnovers, and we had more in the second half. That 1-3-1 in the halfcourt gave us some fits with their length up top.

"They did a good job of taking away our strength on the block, making it hard for us to get it there. We kept battling and giving ourselves chances, but we were a few things here and there from having a chance to win."

W-SR kept itself in the game in part because of a strong defensive effort.

The Go-Hawks limited the state's best 3-point shooting team to just 2 of 12 in the opening 16 minutes, and the Mohawks made just 5 of 21 3-pointers in the game after averaging 9.6 made 3-pointers per game in the regular season.

"We did some good things, just needed to execute more," Draper added.

W-SR's one-point halftime deficit was a stark contrast to the 41-14 deficit it faced when the two teams met on Nov. 20 in a 70-43 loss.

"We weren't even competitive when we played them in the first game of the year, and we battled them today," Bodensteiner said.

The Go-Hawks, who will return three starters next year, finished the season at 20-3.

