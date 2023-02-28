DES MOINES – The two-time defending state champion Dike-New Hartford looked every bit of being two-time defending state champions Tuesday.

The Wolverines dominated early, led by 32 at halftime, and rolled to a 68-34 victory over North Iowa Cedar League rival Aplington-Parkersburg at Wells Fargo Arena in a Class 2A state quarterfinal.

It was the third win of the year by DNH (24-1) over A-P (20-5), all by 30 or more points.

"The lights are brighter. The crowd is bigger and it is a bigger stage and since we've been here before I think we were more prepared," DNH senior Ellary Knock said.

Payton Petersen had 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Jadyn Petersen had 12 points and 12 boards. Ellary Knock and Maryn Bixby also had 12 points, and Camille Landphair made it five in double figures with 11.

Knock scored her 1,000th point during the contest.

"We just really want to use all of our teammates and work the ball around," Jaydn Petersen said. "We were pretty good at that tonight. That is the basis of the success of our team."

DNH also outrebounded AP, 48-23 and had 24 offensive boards.

"This is like their second home, and this group hasn't been here at all, it's brand new for everybody," Falcon head coach Brady Driscol said. "We just tried to weather the storm.

"We just ran into a very good team and when they're shooting as well as they shot... that's really tough."

Kendall Riherd led A-P with 10 points.

"A-P is a team we really respect," DNH head coach Bruce Dall said. "They are a very classy team and coach Driscoll does a great job with them."

As far as facing a rival in their first tournament game, Dall said that didn't really matter.

"They are pretty focused on what is in front of them," Dall said. "We talked about not so much the name across the jersey, but more concentrated on what is front of them and how to get past them."

Like the two regular-season contests, DNH took command early, and led 43-11 at halftime.

Maryn Bixby hit a 3 from the wing 35 seconds in to open the scoring as the Wolverines scored the first seven points of the game before A-P’s Kendall Riherd hit a pair of free throws with 4:45 left in the quarter to get the Falcons on the score board.

A Riherd 3-pointer snapped a 9-0 DNH run that made it 16-5 and it was 18-7 after one.

The Wolverines switched into high gear in the second quarter, however, as DNH opened on a 19-0 run including four triples – two from Camille Landphair and one each from Bixby and Ellary Knock.

Landphair’s second made it 37-7.

DNH shot nearly 42 percent from the field in the opening 16 minutes, and the Wolverines forced 13 Falcon turnovers and A-P shot just 4 of 24 from the field.

The Falcons closed on a rough note, but three of their five losses all came to DNH and it was the first trip to the state tournament since 2019 for A-P.