CLASS 5A

Games Monday

Johnston (21-2) vs. Urbandale (13-9), 10 a.m.

Iowa City High (19-2) vs. W.D.M. Valley (17-5), 11:45 a.m.

Waukee (18-4) vs. W.D.M. Dowling (16-7), 1:30 p.m.

Southeast Polk (19-3) vs. Ankeny Centennial (15-7), 3:15 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Games Tuesday

Marion (21-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-8), 11:45 a.m.

Mason City (15-8) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.

North Scott (19-3) vs. Denison-Schleswig (20-2), 3:15 p.m.

Grinnell (19-2) vs. Sioux City Heelan (18-5), 5 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Games Monday

North Polk (21-2) vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central (14-10), 5 p.m.

Crestwood (15-5) vs. Waukon (18-3), 6:45 p.m.

Des Moines Christian (22-2) vs. Roland-Story (19-5), 8:30 p.m.

Game Tuesday

Center Pt.-Urbana (21-2) vs. West Marshall (14-7), 10 a.m.

CLASS 2A

Games Tuesday

Grundy Center (22-0) vs. Unity Christian (19-5), 6:45 p.m.

Cascade (22-1) vs. Dike-New Hartford (20-2), 8:30 p.m.

Games Wednesday

Central Decatur (22-0) vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (23-2), 10 a.m.

Treynor (23-1) vs. North Linn (21-1), 11:45 a.m.

CLASS 1A

Games Wednesday

Newell-Fonda (24-0) vs. Springville (16-9), 1:30 p.m.

Clarksville (20-2) vs. Bellevue Marquette (21-2), 3:15 p.m.

West Hancock (23-1) vs. North Mahaska (21-2), 5 p.m.

Montezuma (21-2) vs. CAM (21-2), 6:45 p.m.

