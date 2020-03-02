Girls' state basketball: No. 1 Dike-New Hartford turns back Jesup in 3A opener

“We knew we’d have to play with a lot of energy, and some early shots didn’t go in but we just had to keep pushing,” Foster said. “We have that thing, ‘All gas. No brakes.’ so lots of energy.”

Dike-New Hartford led by as much as 16 in the fourth quarter. Katie Knock added 10, while Jill Eilderts pulled down 11 rebounds. The Wolverines had 12 steals, three each by Foster and Katie Knock, while Ellary Knock had seven points, six boards and four blocks off the bench.

“I have so much respect for Jesup and what they have done,” Dall said. “It is hard to get 20 wins and how they did it … they beat Oelwein, Hampton-Dumont and Roland-Story by out-working them and they played harder than those other teams. That is what jumped out to me on film.”

Amanda Treptow led the J-Hawks with 14 points, and Lingenfelter had 12.

“I think they did an awesome job,” Jesup head coach Jordan Conrad said. “We came out with a lot of intensity. We did a good job of not being scared of Dike-New Hartford’s ability.

“It meant the world to the girls to get here. They put in a lot of time and I asked a lot of them. We just continually pushed each other all the time.