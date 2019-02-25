Try 1 month for 99¢
MONDAY'S RESULTS

Class 5A

Johnston 66, Urbandale 57

W.D.M. Valley 66, Iowa City High 59, OT

W.D.M. Dowling 75, Waukee 70, 3 OTs

Southeast Polk 61, Ankeny Centennial 56, OT

Class 3A

North Polk 59, Estherville-Lincoln Central 47

Waukon 48, Crestwood 37

Des Moines Christian 49, Roland-Story 41

GAMES TODAY

Class 4A

Marion (21-1) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (14-8), 11:45 a.m.

Mason City (15-8) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (20-2), 1:30 p.m.

North Scott (19-3) vs. Denison-Schleswig (20-2), 3:15 p.m.

Grinnell (19-2) vs. Sioux City Heelan (18-5), 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Center Pt.-Urbana (21-2) vs. West Marshall (14-7), 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Grundy Center (22-0) vs. Unity Christian (19-5), 6:45 p.m.

Cascade (22-1) vs. Dike-New Hartford (20-2), 8:30 p.m.

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Class 2A

Central Decatur (22-0) vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (23-2), 10 a.m.

Treynor (23-1) vs. North Linn (21-1), 11:45 a.m.

Class 1A

Newell-Fonda (24-0) vs. Springville (16-9), 1:30 p.m.

Clarksville (20-2) vs. Bellevue Marquette (21-2), 3:15 p.m.

West Hancock (23-1) vs. North Mahaska (21-2), 5 p.m.

Montezuma (21-2) vs. CAM (21-2), 6:45 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Class 5A semifinals

Johnston (22-2) vs. W.D.M. Valley (18-5), 10 a.m.

W.D.M. Dowling (17-7) vs. Southeast Polk (20-3), 11:45 a.m.

Class 3A semifinals

North Polk (22-2) vs. Waukon (19-3), 1:30 p.m.

Des Moines Christian (23-2) vs. Center Point-Urbana (22-2)/West Marshall (15-7), 3:15 p.m.

