FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Class 2A semifinals

Grundy Center 59, Cascade 49

Treynor 58, Central Decatur 53

Class 1A semifinals

Newell-Fonda 81, Bellevue Marquette 56

West Hancock 59, Montezuma 50

Class 5A championship

W.D.M. Valley 65, Southeast Polk 60

Class 3A championship

Center Point-Urbana 54, North Polk 36

GAMES SATURDAY

Class 4A championship

Marion (23-1) vs. North Scott (21-3), 2 p.m.

Class 2A championship

Grundy Center (24-0) vs. Treynor (25-1), 5 p.m.

Class 1A championship

Newell-Fonda (26-0) vs. West Hancock (25-1), 7 p.m.

