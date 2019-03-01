FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Class 2A semifinals
Grundy Center 59, Cascade 49
Treynor 58, Central Decatur 53
Class 1A semifinals
Newell-Fonda 81, Bellevue Marquette 56
West Hancock 59, Montezuma 50
Class 5A championship
W.D.M. Valley 65, Southeast Polk 60
Class 3A championship
Center Point-Urbana 54, North Polk 36
GAMES SATURDAY
Class 4A championship
Marion (23-1) vs. North Scott (21-3), 2 p.m.
Class 2A championship
Grundy Center (24-0) vs. Treynor (25-1), 5 p.m.
Class 1A championship
Newell-Fonda (26-0) vs. West Hancock (25-1), 7 p.m.
