Girls' state basketball: Determined Dike-New Hartford completes drive to title game

DES MOINES – Payton Petersen embraces the physical challenge she’s found battling older girls for rebounds at this week’s state basketball tournament.
Dike-New Hartford’s 5-foot-10 freshman finished with 19 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Wolverines past West Branch, 57-47, Friday afternoon in the Class 2A state semifinals at Wells Fargo Arena.
Ellary Knock, Paula Gonzalez and Sophia Hoffmann added eight rebounds apiece for a Dike-New Hartford team was that relentless in pursuit of second chances with 21 offensive boards leading to a commanding 50-22 rebounding advantage.
“Our girls really have a knack to be in the right spot at the right time,” Dike-New Hartford coach Bruce Dall said. “It’s unbelievable how they have a sense for where the rebound is going to come. A lot of that is just instincts and athletic ability. Everybody looks around for each other so well and it’s a complete team.”
Petersen possesses athleticism and composure beyond her years. The captain of the all-tournament team during the Wolverines’ state championship volleyball run has enjoyed the experience of being a multi-sport athlete.
“It’s definitely a little different,” Petersen said. “I enjoy it. You’re not across the net from someone, so you’re right next to them going at it and it’s pretty fun.”
West Branch's junior Delaynie Luneckas found herself in foul trouble trying to contain the DNH center and was limited after picking up a fourth foul in the third quarter.
Assessing her freshman teammates’ ability, Hoffmann added, “She out-jumps everybody. I’ve never seen someone be so physical getting rebounds. She just knows where to be at the right time and is on her toes.”
Dike-New Hartford advanced into Saturday a date with top-ranked Maquoketa Valley. The two 25-0 teams will play for Class 2A’s state title at 4 p.m.
This marks the first championship appearance for the program since Dike won the six-player title in 1988.
“It means everything to make it that one last step,” said Hoffmann, one of two junior starters making her third consecutive state appearance. “This is where we’ve always wanted to be, in the state championship playing against great teams.”
As has been D-NH’s signature all-season, the Wolverines used their defense to build a lead that they held throughout the final three quarters.
West Branch guard Sasha Koenig and her 20.6 scoring average was limited to two points on 1 of 7 shooting in the first half and needed 16 shot attempts to accumulate 11 points for the game.
“Sasha struggled to find looks,” West Branch coach Jarod Tylee said, after his team’s second loss of the season. “Good teams are going to scout and they’re going to take away your best player. They obviously were concentrated on Sasha. She still found ways to score and Sash is a battler. She’s one of the best players to ever play at West Brach and she’s a tough kid – I love her to death.”
Dike-New Hartford’s slow start on offense ended when an offensive rebound was kicked out to Gonzalez for an open 3-pointer 5 minutes, 30 seconds into the game for the Wolverines' only made perimeter field goal. That shot sparked a 9-0 go-ahead run capped by Camille Landphair’s steal and layup.
Gonzalez, who finished with 16 points, scored off a Euro-step drive and Hoffmann added a pull-up jumper at the start of a 13-3 second-quarter run for a 12-point lead.
West Branch rallied to within one, 39-38, early in the fourth quarter when Rylan Druecker hit an open corner 3-pointer as part of a 7-for-7 start from the field.
Petersen got to the free throw line on the ensuing possession. She made the first attempt and Hoffmann rebounded her miss on the second before Petersen put back Hoffman’s miss for a score. Gonzalez then added a pair of drives for a 46-38 lead as the Wolverines ended West Branch’s threat.
The road to the season’s final game has taken time for this Dike-New Hartford program. Dall recalls losses in the regional final round his first two seasons at the school before a pair of first round state tournament exits and last year’s semifinal run.
“All the credit goes to all the girls that have come through the program that have paved the way for these girls,” Dall said. “This has been baby steps. Everybody has put the time in.”