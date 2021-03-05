Girls' state basketball: Determined Dike-New Hartford completes drive to title game

West Branch's junior Delaynie Luneckas found herself in foul trouble trying to contain the DNH center and was limited after picking up a fourth foul in the third quarter.

Assessing her freshman teammates’ ability, Hoffmann added, “She out-jumps everybody. I’ve never seen someone be so physical getting rebounds. She just knows where to be at the right time and is on her toes.”

Dike-New Hartford advanced into Saturday a date with top-ranked Maquoketa Valley. The two 25-0 teams will play for Class 2A’s state title at 4 p.m.

This marks the first championship appearance for the program since Dike won the six-player title in 1988.

“It means everything to make it that one last step,” said Hoffmann, one of two junior starters making her third consecutive state appearance. “This is where we’ve always wanted to be, in the state championship playing against great teams.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As has been D-NH’s signature all-season, the Wolverines used their defense to build a lead that they held throughout the final three quarters.

West Branch guard Sasha Koenig and her 20.6 scoring average was limited to two points on 1 of 7 shooting in the first half and needed 16 shot attempts to accumulate 11 points for the game.