DES MOINES – Fifth-seeded Decorah was doing everything it been tasked to do early Tuesday in a Class 4A state quarterfinal at Wells Fargo Arena against Ballard of Huxley.

The Vikings were playing downhill, attacking the basket and generally slowing down an explosive Bomber offense.

But when Ballard switched from a man-to-man defense to rotating between a 2-3 and 1-2-2 zones, Decorah ran out of answers.

The Bombers (19-3) erased a 13-point Viking first half lead, tied the game by halftime and then pulled away in the second half for a 58-44 victory.

“We had to attack hips, attack the rim,” Decorah head coach Shannon Quandahl said. “Once we had that happen and built some confidence our outside shots would fall and they did.”

Using those tactics, Decorah (21-3) jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead in the opening moments as Bryar Duwe and Yazmeen Whitsitt each drilled 3-pointers in the first three minutes.

The Vikings stretched that lead out to 15-2, before Ballard’s Lily Hillebrand heated up and made four 3-pointers, three in the second quarter to rally the Bombers back.

Additionally, Decorah couldn’t answer Ballard’s zone defenses.

After shooting 58 percent in the first half, the Vikings made just 4 of 26 shots in the second and third quarter.

“The regular offenses we usually run, we stopped finding those openings, we stopped attacking gap, stopped going downhill and all of a sudden we were questioning ourselves,” Quandahl said. “I would say that was the difference in the game.”

A Duwe 3-pointer made it 23-17 Decorah, but an inside hoop by Kiley Calvert, a 3 by Hillebrand and a fastbreak layup by Alliyah Thompson saw Ballard end the first half on a 7-0 run to make it 23-23 at half.

Things started well again in the third for Decorah as Whitsitt hit a 3-pointer, but Ballard answered with a 12-0 run and the Vikings never recovered.

The Bombers got 25 points off the bench from Kiely Calvert and Raegan Loewe, combined, 17 from Loewe including 15 in the second half.

Decorah had three players score in double figures led by Whitsitt’s 17. Duwe had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Haley Gossman had a double-double, 10 points and 10 rebounds.

“Once they changed their defense…we weren’t really prepared for a zone,” Duwe said. “We did the best we could…shout out to them. They had a great defense. It was very hard to score. They shut me down quite a bit.”

Seven seniors graduate off a team that made its first state appearance since 2007.

“A very special group,” Quandahl said.

“If you’d asked me at the beginning where we’d be, nowhere near here,” Duwe added. “We have come so far. Everyone on our team has grown. But overall I couldn’t have asked for a better season.

“I’m super proud of my teammates, my coaches…everyone in what we put together.”