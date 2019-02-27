DES MOINES -- It's a group that has already been trailblazers.
They were the first to take a Clarksville girls' softball team to the state tournament and the first to play in a state championship softball game.
Wednesday, that same group played in the state basketball tournament for the first time in school history.
It didn't go the way the Indians wanted as Clarksville dropped a 62-49 decision to Bellevue Marquette in a Class 1A quarterfinal game at Wells Fargo Arena.
While disappointed, this group figures to have another shot next season when nine of 11 return.
"It's been one of our biggest goals since we were little, and just knowing a lot of us have another year, it is exciting to try to get back down here and win," junior guard Kori Wedeking said. "Just in the lockerroom, we were all in there saying we are getting back and winning next time."
Wednesday started off nicely for Clarksville as a 6-0 run capped by a Wedeking steal and layup provided an early lead. In fact, three times in the first half the Indians led by as many as five points.
But, admittedly, the Indians may have gotten a bit comfortable in the strong start.
"I really think their size advantage got us," Clarksville forward Janet Borchardt said. "I think eventually we got pretty comfortable. We were playing well, and I think we got too comfortable, gave up some things we shouldn't have."
After trailing for much of the first half, the Mohawks (23-2) started to find their state tournament legs. Using their size advantage inside and a big game from guard Lizzy Parker, who came in averaging 6.3 points a game but scored 19, Marquette rallied.
A 12-0 run gave the Mohawks a late 29-19 first-half lead. The Indians closed on a 7-0 run. But Marquette opened on a 7-0 run to begin the third quarter before an 11-0 run pushed the lead to double figures where it stayed for the remainder of the game.
Marquette finished with sizable advantages in second-chance points (12) off 16 offensive rebounds, and it scored 16 points off 17 Clarksville turnovers.
Macey Kremeer and Miranda Peters each scored 14 for the Mohawks, while Teona Richman and Tori Michel combined for 25 rebounds.
"They rebounded really well," Wedeking said. "They had a few runs, got some steals in a row and if we could've prevented those things we could've had a lot better chance of winning.
"They got a lot of energy from that run late in the second quarter and I think it carried throughout the game."
Wedeking led Clarksville with 20 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Borchardt added 14 points, and Chloe Ross had 11.
"Making history is something these girls are used to here at Clarksville," Indians head coach Ross Timmermans said. "You have a core group of girls here who just get what it means and what it exemplifies to be a high school student-athlete. I couldn't be more proud of them.
"There is absolutely nothing to hang their heads about."
