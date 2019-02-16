GRUNDY CENTER -- Top-ranked and unbeaten Grundy Center set the tone early with its defense and defeated Jesup 64-48 Friday in a girls' Class 2A regional basketball semifinal.
The Spartans (21-0) led 29-18 at halftime and never surrendered the lead while advancing to face Sumner-Fredericksburg Monday in Denver for a trip to the state tournament.
CLARKSVILLE 54, ALGONA GARRIGAN 35: Garrigan shut down Clarksville in the opening quarter and trailed just 19-18 at halftime before the sixth-ranked Indians turned it on in the second half.
Emma Poppe scored 19 points and Chloe Ross 15 for Clarksville (19-2). Kori Wedeking had six assists and four players had at least five rebounds, led by Ross with six.
Clarksville plays North Butler Monday at 7 p.m. in West Union for a berth in the Class 1A state tournament. Garrigan finished the season 16-7.
DIKE NEW HARTFORD 58, VAN METER 45: Seventh-ranked Dike-New Hartford beat Van Meter and took another step toward a berth in the 2A state tournament.
Ellie Foster led the Wolverines with 22 points and Morgan Weber added 11.
“The girls played great defense and took them out of their game,” said D-NH head coach Bruce Dall.
DNH led 27-17 at the half. Van Meter made a run in the fourth, but Foster hit two of her four 3-pointers to halt the threat.
Dike-New Hartford (19-2) will meet Panorama in the regional final Monday at Johnston.
APLINGTON-PARKERBUSRG 38, EMMETSBURG 31: Aplington-Parkersburg won a slow-paced matchup of deliberate offensive attacks to move within a win of the 2A state tournament.
The Falcons led 17-11 at the half, but Emmetsburg managed to tie it at 21 in the third quarter.
However, the Falcons crawled to a 32-25 lead with three minutes left to play. Ainsley Brungard came off the bench to lead A-P with 10 points.
Aplington-Parkersburg (22-2) will meet Ridge View (15-9) on Monday at Clarion-Goldfield High School for the right to advance to the state tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.