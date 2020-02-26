Girls' regional basketball: East Buchanan falls short against Garrigan

HAMPTON - The East Buchanan girls basketball team has been pretty efficient at shutting down their opponents this season. During their last five games, the Bucs have allowed an average of just 20 points per game.
Wednesday night, however, the Buccaneer's could not solve the offensive firepower of fourth-ranked Algona Garrigan in the Class 1A regional final as they dropped a heartbreaking 63-46 decision.
"It was a combination of things for us tonight," said East Buchanan coach Nathan Reck. "First off, we just shot terrible as a team. I mean they put up good shots, but they just wouldn't go in. That really shook the girls and we couldn't get our confidence with our shots.
"We pride ourselves on defense but tonight they had a big girl underneath and we couldn't control her. When we would double team low they would shoot from outside. We ran into a tough game tonight."
The big gun for the Bears (23-1) was 6-foot-3 center Audi Crooks who dominated down low. Crooks did not necessarily sting East Buchanan with points as much as the attention she drew that opened up the outer rim for her teammates to bomb away with trey's. Molly Joyce popped in three and Katie Noonan rattled the net twice to start the third quarter. Madison Meister and Gracie Elsbecker also connected for solo shots.
With the game still at a close juncture in the final frame, Crooks kicked in for 11 points in the paint, and finished with a game high 21.
"Towards the end of the game they (East Buchanan) went man and my teammates recognized that and began to dish me the ball," said Crooks. "I like getting the ball, but with this team it does not matter who scores as long as we win. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, I had complete confidence in this team that we were going to win."
The Buccaneers fell behind by 10 points at the half, 25-15, but Noonan's pair of unanswered three's to start the second half put the Buccaneers on their heels as they could never get any closer than 13 points the rest of the way.
Lara Fox led East Buchanan with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Erica Hoffman chipped in 13.