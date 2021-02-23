Girls' basketball: No. 3 Waterloo West returns to state with a dominant win over No. 12 City High

Poock finished with 19 points and Williams added 18. Gabby Moore, the lone senior in West’s rotation, hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points.

“We’ve played some man at different times, but not too often,” Pappas said. “We used some different defenses, but we were getting this man defense ready for tonight and the state tournament, and boy did we execute the game plan perfectly.

“I never would have envisioned we’d be up near 20 at halftime against a team like that.”

City High’s lead scorer Kelsey Joens and her 19.3 average was held scoreless over the first two quarters and tallied nine of her 12 points in the fourth. The Little Hawks shot just 5 of 28 in the opening half before starting to knock down some looks during the back half the game.

Moore opened on Joens, the younger sister within a talented family of basketball players, in the first half and Williams was a primary defender on her in the second half.

“I played with her during AAU so I know a lot of her moves,” Williams said, addressing the challenging defensive assignment. “She’ll go to a spin move or she’ll like to shoot and drive. I just cut her drive and made her react to what I was doing.”