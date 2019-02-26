WEBSTER CITY -- Bishop Garrigan had four players score in double figures and locked down Janesville's offensive attack in a 56-35 Class 1A boys' basketball substate final Tuesday.
The Golden Bears will take a 19-6 record to the state tournament while Janesville's season ends at 19-5.
Garrigan held a slim lead through most of the first half Tuesday. The Golden Bears were up 11-8 after one quarter and 23-17 at halftime.
The third quarter saw Garrigan gain some separation as it outscored the Wildcats 20-11 to take a 43-28 lead into the fourth quarter that Janesville couldn't overcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.