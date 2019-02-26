Try 1 month for 99¢
WEBSTER CITY -- Bishop Garrigan had four players score in double figures and locked down Janesville's offensive attack in a 56-35 Class 1A boys' basketball substate final Tuesday.

The Golden Bears will take a 19-6 record to the state tournament while Janesville's season ends at 19-5.

Garrigan held a slim lead through most of the first half Tuesday. The Golden Bears were up 11-8 after one quarter and 23-17 at halftime.

The third quarter saw Garrigan gain some separation as it outscored the Wildcats 20-11 to take a 43-28 lead into the fourth quarter that Janesville couldn't overcome.

