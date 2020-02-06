Fuller leads Dike-New Hartford to win

DIKE -- Dane Fuller poured in 23 points Thursday to fuel Dike-New Hartford's 64-36 boys' basketball win over Union Community of La Porte City.

Union (4-15, 4-10) stuck with the Wolverines (15-3, 11-3) for a half, trailing just 22-17 at the break. However, with Fuller scoring 14 of his points after intermission, D-NH broke the game open.

DECORAH 102, MABEL-CANTON 67: Charlie Robinson erupted for 29 points and Logan Halverson added 20 as Decorah overpowered Mabel-Canton, Minn.

Decorah (14-4) knocked down 16 shots from 3-point range, including nine by Robinson.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Girls' basketball

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 51, UNION 24: Class 3A's top-ranked Dike-New Hartford girls' basketball team cruised past Union Community in North Iowa Cedar League action Thursday.

The Wolverines (18-1, 15-0) raced out to a 37-8 halftime lead. Katie Knock led a balanced offensive attack with 18 points.

CLARKSVILLE 41, DUNKERTON 30: Dunkerton held all but three Clarksville players scoreless in Thursday's Iowa Star Conference girls' basketball matchup.