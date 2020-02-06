You are the owner of this article.
Fuller leads Dike-New Hartford to win
AREA PREP ROUNDUP

DIKE -- Dane Fuller poured in 23 points Thursday to fuel Dike-New Hartford's 64-36 boys' basketball win over Union Community of La Porte City.

Union (4-15, 4-10) stuck with the Wolverines (15-3, 11-3) for a half, trailing just 22-17 at the break. However, with Fuller scoring 14 of his points after intermission, D-NH broke the game open.

DECORAH 102, MABEL-CANTON 67: Charlie Robinson erupted for 29 points and Logan Halverson added 20 as Decorah overpowered Mabel-Canton, Minn.

Decorah (14-4) knocked down 16 shots from 3-point range, including nine by Robinson.

Girls' basketball

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 51, UNION 24: Class 3A's top-ranked Dike-New Hartford girls' basketball team cruised past Union Community in North Iowa Cedar League action Thursday.

The Wolverines (18-1, 15-0) raced out to a 37-8 halftime lead. Katie Knock led a balanced offensive attack with 18 points.

CLARKSVILLE 41, DUNKERTON 30: Dunkerton held all but three Clarksville players scoreless in Thursday's Iowa Star Conference girls' basketball matchup.

It turned out those three were all the Indians (16-3, 10-0) needed as Janet Borchardt and Kori Wedeking scored 19 points each. Dunkerton fell to 9-11 and 7-5.

Dike-New Hartford dnh logo prep clip

Summaries

Boys' basketball

DIKE-N. HARTFORD 64, UNION 36

UNION (4-15, 4-10) -- Caleb Reel 7, Brandon Tompkins 6, Brayden Gross 2, T.J. Freeland 2, Devin Reel 6, Mark Mahood 11, Reece Davis 2.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (15-3, 11-3) -- A.J. Wegener 4, Nathan Moore 7, Zak Wauters 3, Landen Sullivan 8, Drew Sonnenberg 8, Noah Epley 1, Dane Fuller 23, Derek Kinney 8, Jacob Stockdale 2.

DECORAH 102, MABEL-CANTON 67

DECORAH (14-4) -- Keaton Solberg 11, Joseph Bockman 7, Charlie Robinson 29, Patrick Bockman 11, Briggs Duwe 2, Matthew Franzen 18, Logan Halverson 20, Andrew Magner 4, Mason O'Hara 1.

MABEL-CANTON (3-17) -- Ethan Underbakke 8, Cayden Tollefsrud 25, Parker Ingvalson 6, Rien Crawford 3, Gavin Johnson 6, Dawson Wilder 4, Reid Crawford 11, Alex Arneson 4.

Girls' basketball

DIKE-N. HARTFORD 51, UNION 24

UNION (3-17, 2-13) -- Ellie Rathe 2, Emma Shirk 5, Allie Driscol 5, Carlie Hoppe 2, Natalie Tecklenburg 4, Kaylin Brustkern 2, Sam Glenn 4.

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (18-1, 15-0) -- Ellie Foster 9, Ellary Knock 9, Taylor Kvale 2, Morgan Weber 7, Katie Knock 18, Jill Eilderts 6.

CLARKSVILLE 41, DUNKERTON 30

DUNKERTON (9-11, 7-5) -- Bethany Christians 2, Ashlynn Shimp 2, Kayla Rathe 12, Maeson Wolff 6, Bailey VanLengen 2, Morgan Weepie 2, Lily Fettkether 4.

CLARKSVILLE (16-3, 10-0) -- Janet Borchardt 19, Cheyenne Behrends 3, Kori Wedeking 19.

