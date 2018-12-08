Try 1 month for 99¢

IOWA CITY -- Waterloo East continued its strong start to the season and head coach Steve McGraw won his 500th game as the Trojans' head coach with a 63-53 win Friday night at Iowa City Liberty.

McGraw owns a 500-248 mark at East and a 615-350 record over his career. East is off to a 4-0 start to the season while Iowa City Liberty fell to 1-1.

Girls' basketball

IOWA CITY LIBERTY 69, WATERLOO EAST 55: Iowa City Liberty eased out to a nine-point halftime lead and never let Waterloo East make a big run in a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup.

Kerris Roberts racked up 27 points for East, including a 13-for-16 night at the free throw line. Amanee Clark added nine and Ellasa Horton seven.

Bowling

Cedar Falls rode a 109-pin advantage in the baker round to a four-pin victory over Waterloo West in a girls' metro bowling matchup Friday.

Kayley Fangman led the Wahawks with a 370 series while Paige Frahm's 347 paced the balanced Tigers.

Cedar Rapids Jefferson defeated Waterloo East 3,182-3,007 despite a 456 by the Trojans' Abigail Wiliams and a 418 by Stephanie Burge.

In boys' action, West topped Cedar Falls 3,202-3,060. Andrew Turner shot 452, JP Richmond 451 and Tristan Corcoran 448 for West. Matt Venem led the Tigers with a 434 series.

Jefferson defeated East 3,248-2,582.

