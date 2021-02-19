 Skip to main content
Friday metro roundup: Defending champion North Linn ends Columbus girls' basketball season
top story
FRIDAY METRO ROUNDUP

Friday metro roundup: Defending champion North Linn ends Columbus girls' basketball season

COGGON – Waterloo Columbus didn’t allow defending state champion North Linn to advance into the Class 2A regional finals without a fight.

The Sailors knocked down 10 3-pointers, but No. 5 North Linn had enough firepower of its own during a 70-56 victory over Columbus.

With the Sailors (11-12) determined to take away perimeter shots against one of the state’s top teams from distance, the Lynx (20-2) took advantage of openings inside the arc with three different players surpassing 15 points. Macy Boge led North Linn with a game-high 20 points.

Columbus trailed 19-8 after the first quarter and chipped its deficit down to 50-42 by the end of the third. The Sailors had some possessions to make it a closer game, but were never able to fully get over the hump.

Ali Vesely led Columbus with 18 points in the final game of her memorable high school career. Junior Eva Christensen knocked down five 3-pointers for 15 points.

“I’m proud of our team for building to this point and playing so hard together and fighting for each other,” Columbus coach Cory O’Brien said.

ALGONA GARRIGAN 87, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 24: Class 1A's top-ranked Algona Garrigan ended Waterloo Christian's breakthrough season in the regional semifinal round.

Garrigan's potent attack surpassed 20 points in each quarter.

Hockey

WARRIORS 2, DUBUQUE 1, OT: Waterloo's John Harrison scored an unassisted goal 1 minute into overtime and the Warriors secured a key Midwest High School Hockey league victory over Dubuque to jump a point ahead of the Devils in the varsity standings.

Casey Winders assisted Cale Neuendorf to get Waterloo on the board in the first period. Dubuque answered with a short-handed goal by Dane Schope off Owen King's assist in the second period.

Caleb Raisty turned back 35 shots to help Waterloo overcome a 36-30 deficit in shots on goal.

Summaries

Girls' basketball

NORTH LINN 70, COLUMBUS 56

COLUMBUS (11-12) – Kayla Koch 0 0-0 0, Eva Christensen 5 0-0 15, Morgan Bradley 2 3-3 7, Reagan Lindsay 2 0-0 5, Maddy Knipp 1 0-0 3, Ali Vesely 7 3-3 18, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Butler 3 0-0 8, Molly Fereday 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-6 56.

NORTH LINN (20-2) – Elise Ware 0 0-0 0, Chloe VanEtten 6 2-4 15, Ella Ries 2 1-2 5, Macy Boge 9 0-0 20, Ellie Ware 2 0-0 4, Camryn Kurt 5 4-6 17, Maddie Stepanick 1 0-0 3, Ali Flanagan 2 0-0 6. Totals 27 7-12 70.

Columbus;8;16;21;11 – 56

North Linn;19;14;21;16 – 70

3-point goals – Columbus 10 (Christensen 5, Chloe Butler 2, Lindsay, Knipp, Vesely), North Linn 9 (Kurt 3, Boge 2, Flanagan 2, Stepanek, VanEtten). Total fouls – Columbus 10, North Linn 12. Fouled out – none.

Hockey

Waterloo 2, Dubuque 1, OT

SCORE BY PERIODS

Waterloo;1;0;0;1 -- 2

Dubuque;0;1;0;0 -- 1

FIRST PERIOD -- 1. Waterloo, Cale Neuendorf (Casey Winders) 11:02. Penalties - Brendan Shaner-Wat. (holding) 0:17, Drew Zillig-Dub. (tripping) 14:00, Blake Bakey-Dub. (roughing) 15:38.

SECOND PERIOD -- 2. Dubuque, Dane Schope, sh (Owen King) 15:53. Penalties - John Harrison-Wat. (hooking), Bakey-Dub. (slashing) 10:40, Zillig-Dub. (interference) 15:32.

THIRD PERIOD -- No Scoring. Penalties - Christian Heiser-Wat. (tripping) 3:52, Cooper Johnson-Wat. (cross checking) 11:36.

SHOTS ON GOAL

Waterloo 36, Dubuque 30

Goalies

Waterloo - Caleb Raisty (35 saves). Dubuque, Isaac Tillman (28 saves)

Tags

