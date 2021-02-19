Friday metro roundup: Defending champion North Linn ends Columbus girls' basketball season

COGGON – Waterloo Columbus didn’t allow defending state champion North Linn to advance into the Class 2A regional finals without a fight.

The Sailors knocked down 10 3-pointers, but No. 5 North Linn had enough firepower of its own during a 70-56 victory over Columbus.

With the Sailors (11-12) determined to take away perimeter shots against one of the state’s top teams from distance, the Lynx (20-2) took advantage of openings inside the arc with three different players surpassing 15 points. Macy Boge led North Linn with a game-high 20 points.

Columbus trailed 19-8 after the first quarter and chipped its deficit down to 50-42 by the end of the third. The Sailors had some possessions to make it a closer game, but were never able to fully get over the hump.

Ali Vesely led Columbus with 18 points in the final game of her memorable high school career. Junior Eva Christensen knocked down five 3-pointers for 15 points.

“I’m proud of our team for building to this point and playing so hard together and fighting for each other,” Columbus coach Cory O’Brien said.