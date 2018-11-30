DUBUQUE -- Cedar Falls had five different players knock down 3-point shots as the sixth-ranked Tigers opened Mississippi Valley Conference girls' basketball play Friday with a 50-36 victory over Dubuque Hempstead.
Emerson Green had three treys and led all scorers with 22 points while sophomore Anaya Barney added 14.
WATERLOO WEST 54, WESTERN DUBUQUE 48: Waterloo West put together a game-changing second quarter as the Wahawks won their season-opener over Mississippi Valley Conference newcomer Western Dubuque.
Trailing 14-11 after the opening quarter against the state's sixth-ranked Class 4A team, West went on a 15-5 second-quarter run to grab control and held off the Bobcats down the stretch.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT 78, WATERLOO EAST 72, OT: Dubuque Wahlert overcame a four-point Waterloo East lead in the fourth quarter and defeated the Trojans in overtime in Mississippi Valley Conference action.
Amanee Clark poured in 26 points and Kerris Roberts 19 for East (1-1), while Ellasa Horton and Madison Whitson added eight each.
CLARKSVILLE 81, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 22: Clarksville topped 20 points in each of the first three quarters and raced past Waterloo Christian in an Iowa Star game.
Clarksville (2-1, 1-1) led 43-17 at halftime and 67-22 after three quarters.
Boys' basketball
CLARKSVILLE 78, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 53: Chris Behrends scored 21 points to lead Clarksville to an Iowa Star Conference win over Waterloo Christian 78-53.
Fifteen of Behrends' points came off 3-points goals.
Dawson Holub added 18 points, Ethan Schmidt 15 and Corbin Engel 10 for the Indians (1-2, 1-1).
