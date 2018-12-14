CEDAR RAPIDS -- Cedar Falls faced its first halftime deficit of the season Friday, but turned the game around in the second half to defeat Cedar Rapids Xavier 67-57 in a top 10 girls' basketball matchup of previously unbeaten teams.
The Class 5A fifth-ranked Tigers (7-0 overall, 5-0 Mississippi Valley) fell behind 10-1 in the opening minutes. They rallied back within a basket before Class 4A's fifth-ranked Xavier (7-1, 4-1) hit a shot just before the halftime buzzer.
Cedar Falls went on a run to start the second half and surged to a 47-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter where the Tigers put the game away despite hitting just 16 of 28 free throws on the night.
Akacia Brown provided a big spark for the Tigers with nine of her 11 points in the second half while also dominating on the boards. Emerson Green led Cedar Falls with 17 points, and Anaya Barney added 16.
Xavier, which has just one senior and five freshmen on its 11-player varsity roster, finished with no 3-point buckets on the night.
Boys' basketball
RICEVILLE 64, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 59: Despite a 34-point night from John Zwack, Waterloo Christian could not come back from a big Riceville second quarter in an Iowa Star Conference game.
The Regents grabbed a 16-10 lead after the first quarter, but Riceville answered in the second with 21 points to hold a 31-28 lead at the half.
Zwack hit two of his six 3-pointers with less than two minutes to go to bring Waterloo Christian within one at 60-59, but Riceville closed it out with clutch free throw shooting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.