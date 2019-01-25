WATERLOO -- Waterloo West outscored Linn-Mar 16-12 in the fourth quarter to claim a narrow, 50-46 Mississippi Valley Conference girls' basketball win Friday.
It was tied at 13 after the first quarter and again at 34 after 24 minutes of play.
“We made some key plays and sank a couple free throws in the fourth,” said West coach Tony Pappas.
Jada Draine led all scorers with 18 points and NaTracia Ceaser added 14 as West improved to 6-4 in the MVC, second behind Iowa City West, and 9-6 overall.
Linn-Mar, which knocked down 11 shots from 3-point range among its 14 total field goals, fell to 4-5 and 6-9.
CEDAR FALLS 61, EAST 35: Sixth-ranked Cedar Falls built a 38-8 halftime lead and rolled to a Mississippi Valley Conference win over metro rival Waterloo East.
The Tigers (14-1, 9-1) got 19 points from Emerson Green and 12 from Anaya Barney. East (2-12, 1-8) played without leading scorer Kerris Roberts and was led by Amanee Clark with 10 points.
Boys' basketball
RICEVILLE 63, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 55: Waterloo Christian rallied in the second half to force overtime, but the Regents came up short in an Iowa Star game against Riceville, 63-55.
John Zwack poured in 29 points for Waterloo Christian while Carson Rowenhorst added 11. The Regents trailed 36-27 at halftime, but turned the game in their favor in the third and fourth quarters.
