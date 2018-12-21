WATERLOO -- Waterloo West got strong efforts up and down its lineup and defeated Linn-Mar 66-58 Friday night in Mississippi Valley Conference boys' basketball action.
Caleb Haeg scored a team-high 21 points for the Wahawks (5-2, 3-2), including several critical baskets down the stretch. Isaiah Johnson added 20 points with four 3-point buckets and a stellar effort on defense, while Jaden Keller and Daquavion Walker impacted the game at both ends of the floor. Walker finished with 13 points.
Linn-Mar fell to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in MVC games.
Girls' basketball
DENVER 46, WATERLOO COLUMBUS 44: Denver turned up the defensive pressure down the stretch and pulled out a 46-44 North Iowa Cedar League girls' basketball win over Waterloo Columbus Friday.
The Sailors (1-8, 0-6) built a 41-36 lead with 2 1/2 minutes to play, but Denver (5-5, 3-4) came up with a couple of late steals out of its pressure defense and then hit three key free throws to escape with the win.
The Cyclones, who have won four of their last five games, hit seven 3-point baskets in the game and were led by Kambrie Clinton's 14 points.
Columbus (1-8, 0-6) got a strong game in the post from Ali Vesely with 18 points while Sydney Schultz added 11.
LINN-MAR 56, WATERLOO WEST 51, OT: A cold night of shooting by Waterloo West mixed with a hot night by Linn-Mar led to a Mississippi Valley Conference overtime loss for the Wahawks Friday.
The Lions (4-6, 3-4) led 20-19 at halftime and maintained a narrow lead for most of the second half.
West used its full-court pressure defense to pull even by the end of regulation and had a chance to win it, but NaTracia Ceaser's driving, left-handed lay-up attempt at the buzzer wouldn't fall.
The Wahawks ended the night with four scorers in double digits, led by Ceaser with 12.
