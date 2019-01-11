Try 1 month for 99¢

IOWA CITY -- Emerson Green banked in a driving shot at the final buzzer to give Cedar Falls a thrilling, 56-54 girls' basketball win in a showdown of Mississippi Valley Conference powers Friday.

The seventh-ranked Tigers (11-1, 6-1) fell behind 10-4 early, but fought back to take a 30-26 halftime lead.

The second half went back and forth, but it didn't look good for Cedar Falls when 11th-ranked Iowa City West (8-3, 5-2) surged to a six-point lead with four minutes to play and Tiger standouts Green and Anaya Barney both picked up their fourth fouls.

However, Cedar Falls chipped away and took a three-point lead into the final seconds before the Trojans got a putback bucket and a free throw to tie it with :15 left.

On the ensuing possession, Green got the ball at the top of the key, drove the left side and flipped up the game-winner as time expired.

Green finished with 20 points and Barney had 15. McKenna Gleason also had a season-high 15 points, and the Tigers hit 15 of 19 free throws.

IOWA CITY HIGH 62, WEST 46: Waterloo West trailed the state’s top-rated Class 5A team just 30-25 at the half, but the undefeated Little Hawks wore the Wahawks down in the second half to claim a 62-46 Mississippi Valley Conference win.

West (7-4, 5-2) was outscored 32-21 in the final two quarters.

Jada Draine led the Wahawks with 16 points while NaTracia Ceaser added 15.

CLARKSVILLE 70, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 25: Clarksville took control quickly and powered past Waterloo Christian in Iowa Star Conference action.

The Indians (12-1, 7-1) raced out to a 31-4 first-quarter lead and led 52-14 at halftime. Kori Wedeking scored a game-high 20 points, including four 3-point baskets. Allison White led Waterloo Christian with 10 points.

