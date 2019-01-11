IOWA CITY -- Emerson Green banked in a driving shot at the final buzzer to give Cedar Falls a thrilling, 56-54 girls' basketball win in a showdown of Mississippi Valley Conference powers Friday.
The seventh-ranked Tigers (11-1, 6-1) fell behind 10-4 early, but fought back to take a 30-26 halftime lead.
The second half went back and forth, but it didn't look good for Cedar Falls when 11th-ranked Iowa City West (8-3, 5-2) surged to a six-point lead with four minutes to play and Tiger standouts Green and Anaya Barney both picked up their fourth fouls.
However, Cedar Falls chipped away and took a three-point lead into the final seconds before the Trojans got a putback bucket and a free throw to tie it with :15 left.
On the ensuing possession, Green got the ball at the top of the key, drove the left side and flipped up the game-winner as time expired.
Green finished with 20 points and Barney had 15. McKenna Gleason also had a season-high 15 points, and the Tigers hit 15 of 19 free throws.
IOWA CITY HIGH 62, WEST 46: Waterloo West trailed the state’s top-rated Class 5A team just 30-25 at the half, but the undefeated Little Hawks wore the Wahawks down in the second half to claim a 62-46 Mississippi Valley Conference win.
West (7-4, 5-2) was outscored 32-21 in the final two quarters.
Jada Draine led the Wahawks with 16 points while NaTracia Ceaser added 15.
CLARKSVILLE 70, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 25: Clarksville took control quickly and powered past Waterloo Christian in Iowa Star Conference action.
The Indians (12-1, 7-1) raced out to a 31-4 first-quarter lead and led 52-14 at halftime. Kori Wedeking scored a game-high 20 points, including four 3-point baskets. Allison White led Waterloo Christian with 10 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.