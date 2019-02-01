Try 1 month for 99¢
MARION -- Waterloo East put together a furious fourth-quarter rally, but the Trojans couldn't catch Linn-Mar Friday in a 68-63 Mississippi Valley Conference decision.

Linn-Mar (9-4, 9-3) built a 39-21 halftime lead and took most of that into the final period when East (9-6, 6-6) outscored the Lions 27-13.

Jaren Nelson scored 20 points to lead Linn-Mar, and Trey Hutcheson added 19. It was the sixth straight win for the Lions.

Girls' basketball

LINN-MAR 64, WATERLOO EAST 44: Linn-Mar broke away from a halftime tie and outscored East 39-19 over the final two quarters for a Mississippi Valley Conference win.

The Lions (7-10, 5-6) got 33 points from Keegan Krejca on 14 of 19 shooting. She also had 12 rebounds.

Kerris Roberts scored 20 points and Amanee Clark 14 for East (2-13, 1-9).

BAXTER 50, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 14: Waterloo Christian couldn't get its offense going Friday in an Iowa Star loss at Baxter.

The Regents (0-17) gave up just 22 first-half points but scored only seven, then struggled through a scoreless third period. Baxter had 17 offensive rebounds and 17 steals in the game.

