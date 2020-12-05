Friday metro prep roundup: Columbus girls defeat ranked Denver

DENVER – Ali Vesley made both ends of a one-and-one free throw with 1.7 seconds left as Waterloo Columbus upset eighth-ranked Denver, 42-40, Friday in a North Iowa Cedar League girls’ basketball game.

With point guard Reagan Lindsay fouled out, Denver erased a nine-point Sailor fourth quarter lead to tie the game at 40-all.

Vesely received the in-bounds pass after the tying bucket and was driving when fouled at mid-court.

“We really struggled after Reagan fouled out against their pressure,” Columbus coach Corey O’Brien said. “But we had a resilient team and we played well together. The girls really wanted this one and fought like it and played like it.”

WATERLOO WEST 60, DUBUQUE WAHLERT 48: At Dubuque, top-ranked West was pushed all night but used a huge fourth-quarter to open the 2020-21 season with a victory in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest.

After breaking out to a 19-11 first quarter lead, the Wahawks (1-0) found themselves down at halftime, 28-27, and still trailed 42-37 after three quarters.

“We beat a scrappy Wahlert team on the road who played very well against us,” West coach Tony Pappas said. “Happy to get our first win of the season.”