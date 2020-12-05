Friday metro prep roundup: Columbus girls defeat ranked Denver

DENVER – Ali Vesley made both ends of a one-and-one free throw with 1.7 seconds left as Waterloo Columbus upset eighth-ranked Denver, 42-40, Friday in a North Iowa Cedar League girls’ basketball game.
With point guard Reagan Lindsay fouled out, Denver erased a nine-point Sailor fourth quarter lead to tie the game at 40-all.
Vesely received the in-bounds pass after the tying bucket and was driving when fouled at mid-court.
“We really struggled after Reagan fouled out against their pressure,” Columbus coach Corey O’Brien said. “But we had a resilient team and we played well together. The girls really wanted this one and fought like it and played like it.”
WATERLOO WEST 60, DUBUQUE WAHLERT 48: At Dubuque, top-ranked West was pushed all night but used a huge fourth-quarter to open the 2020-21 season with a victory in a Mississippi Valley Conference contest.
After breaking out to a 19-11 first quarter lead, the Wahawks (1-0) found themselves down at halftime, 28-27, and still trailed 42-37 after three quarters.
“We beat a scrappy Wahlert team on the road who played very well against us,” West coach Tony Pappas said. “Happy to get our first win of the season.”
WESTERN DUBUQUE 47, WATERLOO EAST 42: At Epworth, Western Dubuque used a big second quarter to edge Waterloo East during a competitive season-opener on Friday night.
East freshman Brooklyn Love paced the Trojans with 14 points while junior guard Ellasa Horton added 13.
Western Dubuque outscored East 19-9 in the second quarter to take a 28-19 lead into halftime. East held a 23-19 advantage over the Bobcats in the second half.
BoysWATERLOO CHRISTIAN 54, RICEVILLE 29: At Riceville, freshman Drew Wagner scored 17 points with 12 rebounds as Waterloo Christian secured its first win of the season.
Waterloo Christian entered the fourth quarter with a 31-29 lead before outscoring Riceville 23-10 over the final eight minutes.
Aaron Zwack knocked down eight free throws and finished with 11 points, while Bryce Adams added 10 points for a balanced Waterloo Christian attack. The Regents leveled their record to 1-1.
WATERLOO EAST 59, WAUKON 47: Brent Carmichael picked up his first win as Waterloo East’s head coach.
The Trojans overcame a 16-for-50 effort from the field with by recording eight steals and 10 offensive rebounds.
Metro basketball summaries
Girls
COLUMBUS (42) – Eva Christensen 1 0-0 3, Faith Freshwater 0 0-0 0, Morgan Bradley 2 5-6 9, Reagan Lindsay 1 1-2 4, Maddy Knipp 0 0-0 0, Ali Vesely 7 7-8 21, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Butler 2 0-0 5, Molly Fereday 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 13-21
DENVER (40) – Tessa Joerger 2 2-2 6, Allison Bonnette 2 0-0 5, Sammi Gehrke 0 2-2 2, Elaina Hildebrandt 0 0-0 0, Emma Hennessy 2 0-1 5, Avery Forde 1 0-0 3, Grace Hennessy 2 4-4 10, Reese Johnson 3 2-3 9, Rachel Hennessy 0 0-0 0.
Columbus 10 4 12 16 – 42
Denver 10 10 4 16 — 40
3-point goals – Columbus 3 (Christensen, Lindsay, Butler). Denver 6 (Bonnette, E. Hennessy, Forde, G. Hennessy 2, Johnson 2). Total fouls – Columbus 17, Denver 15. Fouled out – Lindsay.
WATERLOO WEST 60, WAHLERT 48
WATERLOO WEST (1-0) – Halli Poock 7 8-10 26, Sahara Williams 7 1-2 15, Gabby Moore 4 2-4 13, Ajla Dzelic 0 0-0 0, Jaide Domatob 1 0-0 2, Niya McGee 1 0-0 2, Brooklynn Smith 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 11-16 60.
DUBUQUE WAHLERT (1-1) – Maya Wachter 2 2-4 6, Gabby Moran 0 0-0 0, Mary Kate King 2 2-2 6, Nora King 1 0-0 2, Allie Kutsch 3 0-0 7, Ana Chandlee 2 2-2 8, Emma Donovan 9 1-2 19. Total 19 6-8 48
West 19 8 10 23 — 60
Wahlert 11 17 14 6 – 48
3-point goals – West 7 (Poock 4, Moore 3). Wahlert 3 (Kutsch, Chandlee 2. Total fouls – West 15, Wahlert 16. Fouled out – Smith.
WESTERN DUBUQUE 47, WATERLOO EAST 42
EAST — Jaelah Stanford 1 0-2 2, Ellasa Horton 5 2-2 13, KeKe Jefferson-Putman 1 0-0 3, Denay Staffold 2 0-0 6, Brooklyn Love 6 0-2 14, Janiya Labeaux 1 0-0 2, Natalie Hill 1 0-0 2.
East 10 9 12 11 — 42
W. Dubuque 9 19 8 11 — 47
3-point goals — East 6 (Staffold 2, Love 2, Jefferson-Putman, Horton).
Boys
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 54, RICEVILLE 39
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN — Mason Reisetter 0 2-2 2, Aaron Zwack 1 8-8 11, Carson Rowenhorst 2 0-1 5, Bryce Adams 4 1-3 10, Dominick Jones 2 5-6 9, David Swale 0 0-0 0, Will Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 19-29 54.
RICEVILLE — Isaac Kuhn 5 4-6 15, Thed Klaes 0 2-2 2, Kaden Kobliska 0 0-0 0, Trenten Swenson 0 0-0 0, Charlie Ring 3 1-1 8, Ryder Fair 2 0-2 4, Sean Grimm 4 1-2 10. Totals 15 8-13 39.
Waterloo Christian 7 14 10 23 — 54
Riceville 4 15 10 10 — 39
3-point goals — WC 3 (Zwack, Rowenhorst, Adams), Riceville 1 (Ring). Total fouls — WC 14, Riceville 22. Fouled out — Klaes (Riceville)
