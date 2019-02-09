EPWORTH -- Cedar Falls poured in 43 first-half points and clipped Western Dubuque 74-57 in Mississippi Valley Conference boys' basketball Friday night.
The Tigers led 43-33 at halftime, then put the game away in the final quarter.
Josh Ollendieck scored 16 points with five 3-point field goals to lead Cedar Falls (14-2, 11-2). Logan Wolf added 14 and Chase Courbat 12.
DUBUQUE SENIOR 79, WATERLOO EAST 54: Sixth-ranked Dubuque Senior got 35 points from UNI commit Noah Carter as the Rams whipped Waterloo East 79-54 in Mississippi Valley Conference action.
Carter was 14 of 24 from the field and also finished with 15 rebounds and five assists. Sam Link added 17 points with five 3-pointers for the Rams, 13-2, 12-1.
East slipped to 10-8 and 7-8.
Girls' basketball
WATERLOO WEST 49, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD 38: After losing two straight, Waterloo West got back in the win column with a 49-38 victory over Dubuque Hempstead.
After holding a slim 22-21 lead at the half, the Wahawks controlled the second half.
“We started to execute in the second half,” said West coach Tony Pappas. “We started taking better shots.”
Senior NaTracia Ceaser was the game’s leading scorer with 17 points. Jada Draine and Lauren Conrey added 10 each for the Wahawks (11-7, 7-6).
CEDAR FALLS 53, WESTERN DUBUQUE 44: Cedar Falls extended its winning streak to seven games with a hard-fought 53-44 win over Western Dubuque.
The Tigers kept pace with Iowa City High in the Mississippi Valley Conference standings as both are now 11-1 in the conference.
Anayah Barney led the No. 6-ranked Tigers (18-1 overall) with 18 points while Emerson Green added 16.
The loss dropped Western Dubuque to 8-11 and 3-9.
DUBUQUE SENIOR 53, WATERLOO EAST 38: Waterloo East got off to a slow start and never recovered Friday in a 53-39 defeat to Dubuque Senior.
The Trojans (2-15, 1-11) fell behind 32-16 at halftime and although they outscored the Rams (9-10, 6-7) in the second half, the deficit was too much to overcome.
Kerris Roberts had 17 points for East while Amanee Clark added nine and Havelyn Anderson five.
GLADBROOK-REINBECK 57, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 30: Gladbrook-Reinbeck ended Waterloo Christian's season with a 57-30 win in a Class 1A regional tournament opener.
The Rebels (9-11) bolted to a 27-8 lead and stretched it to 42-18 by halftime. Waterloo Christian finished the season 0-22.
