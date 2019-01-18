WATERLOO -- A metro matchup often brings out the best in Waterloo West and Waterloo East.
Friday night at East, it also brought out the worst as a melee on the court marred a night of basketball that saw West claim the girls' game, 63-43, before East pulled out a tense 66-62 victory in the boys' matchup.
Fans stormed the court after the boys' game with several fights breaking out before police officers were able to restore order and clear the gymnasium.
Earlier, it was a tale of two halves as the Wahawks had their way during the first 16 minutes of the girls' game, building a 38-11 lead.
The second half was a different story as the Trojans cut the lead to nine as senior guard Kerris Roberts scored 18 of her 29 total points.
"Honestly, we started out way too slow and I just challenged them at halftime," East coach William Muhammad said. "I told them they had to be more physical and play their game. We went man-to-man from there and our girls really responded."
Senior Amanee Clark chipped in nine second-half points with eight coming during the Trojans' 24-7 run, but they could not overcome the big first half by their rivals.
"We played a terrific first half but then we got into some deep foul trouble there and had to play a little more tentative," West coach Tony Pappas said. "I have to give them (Trojans) a lot of credit. They never quit and kept coming at us. We stopped them late and finished strong and credit our girls for that. It was a good win for us against a vastly improved team."
The Wahawks seem to do no wrong in the first half as they limited the Trojans to 2 of 14) shooting and hit 65 percent of their own attempts.
NaTracia Ceaser poured in 17 of her 23 points in the first quarter, including three treys in a row.
"They left me open and I just kind of got in a groove," Ceaser said. "In the second half, though, they went man-to-man and I just started to pass the ball to my teammates because they were open.
"It was a very good win for us, not just because it is East versus West, but how we responded to them. That Kerris Roberts is phenomenal and she really gets that team to go. It was a good game and a good win."
The boys game was a thriller from opening tip to the final horn.
The Trojans held the edge, 27-18, after an 11-2 run in the first quarter. The Wahawks closed the gap by two as the first half ended and the electricity on the floor was escalating.
West was able to tie the game twice late and took a 59-58 lead after a DeQuavion Walker inside drive. Ramir Scott answered with a jumper seconds later to give the Trojans the lead again, and they didn't give it up.
Forced to foul, the Wahawks put Tyrese Nickelson on the line and he went on to hit all 11 of his free throws. His final three foul shots iced the game for East before the chaos broke out.
