GRUNDY CENTER -- Senior Hailey Wallis surpassed 1,000 points for her career Friday as Class 2A's top-ranked Grundy Center walloped Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 76-23.
Wallis poured in 29 points for the second straight game on a night when 11 Spartans broke into the scoring column.
Grundy Center (3-0 overall, 1-0 North Iowa Cedar League) led 44-10 at halftime.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 66, DENVER 31: Dike-New Hartford rode strong defense and 23 points from Morgan Weber to a North Iowa Cedar League win over Denver.
The sixth-ranked Wolverines (2-0, 2-0) led 31-12 at the break and got 16 points from Katie Knock and 10 rebounds from Jill Eilderts. Kambrie Clinton topped Denver (2-1, 1-1) with 13 points.
COLO-NESCO 60, NORTH TAMA 29: Tenth-ranked Colo-Nesco had three girls reach the double-digit mark in scoring while the Royals shut down North Tama.
Faith Vincent led C-N (3-0 overall, 2-0 Iowa Star) with 15 points and nine rebounds.
TRIPOLI 67, DUNKERTON 44: Tripoli improved to 3-0 with an Iowa Star Conference victory Friday night in Dunkerton.
Taylor Flag notched 17 points and Zoe Semelroth added 15 for Tripoli while dominating the glass. Dunkerton (1-2) got a 14-point night from point guard Kaitlyn Wilder.
Boys' basketball
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 78, DENVER 55: A fast-paced North Iowa Cedar boys' basketball contest ended with Dike-New Hartford pulling away from Denver Friday to open its season.
The Wolverines (1-0) led by 15 points at halftime and Cade Fuller heated up in the second half with 13 of his game-high 19 points.
Bryce Phelps tallied 15 points for Denver (1-1).
DON BOSCO 60, RICEVILLE 17: Don Bosco played smothering full-court defense and was efficient on offense during an Iowa Star Conference rout of Riceville.
The Dons (1-1) led 36-9 at halftime and got 19 points from Zach Huff and 14 from Jack Kelley.
AGWSR 57, WEST MARSHALL 47: AGWSR outscored West Marshall 27-10 in the final eight minutes to score a come-from-behind NICL West win.
The Cougars were led by Alex Hames with 19 points.
DUNKERTON 80, TRIPOLI 49: Dunkerton's talented backcourt led the way as the Raiders rocked Tripoli in Iowa Star action.
Brady Happel scored 24 points and Zach Johnson 16 for the Raiders (2-0), who also got 15 from Tylin Williams.
