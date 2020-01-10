Friday area prep roundup: Sophomores power A-P past Denver

PARKERSBURG -- Aplington-Parkersburg couldn't have gotten off to a much better start Friday in its North Iowa Cedar League matchup against Denver.
In the end, however, the Falcons had to dig deep to pull out a 57-47 boys' basketball victory and take over sole possession of second place in the NICL East.
A-P (8-1, 6-1) led 25-7 after the opening eight minutes and was still up by 11 points heading into the fourth quarter.
Denver (6-4, 5-2) charged back with a 12-3 run to get within two points at 49-47, but the Cyclones didn't score again.
Sophomores Jayden Mackie and Christian Haugstad had 17 points each for the Falcons. It was a career-high for the 6-foot-7 Haugstad. Bryce Phelps led Denver with 16 points.
Aplington-Parkersburg dominated the rebounding 36-18, but the Cyclones scored 27 points off turnovers to erase that advantage.
DON BOSCO 42, JANESVILLE 24: Don Bosco turned up the defensive heat in the second half to prevail in a battle of teams that were unbeaten in the Iowa Star Conference.
Janesville (10-2, 5-1) led 15-14 at halftime, but the Dons (7-1, 5-0) surrendered just nine second-half points and pulled away.
Zach Huff finished with 11 points for Don Bosco while Wiley Sherburne had 10 for Janesville.
GLADBROOK-REINBECK 79, AGWSR 56: Gladbrook-Reinbeck's 10th-ranked boys' team blew past AGWSR in a North Iowa Cedar League West game.
The Rebels (8-0, 6-0) had 10 players contribute points, led by Tyler Tscherter's 20. William Kiburis added 15, Luke Riffey chipped in 12 and Dylan Riffey finished with 11.
Girls' basketball
DENVER 41, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 31: Denver defeated Aplington-Parkersburg in a North Iowa Cedar League East defensive battle Friday.
A-P led 8-7 after the opening quarter, but Denver turned it around in the second period and led 18-12 at halftime. The Falcons were within 36-31 with a minute to go, but the Cyclones sealed it from the free-throw line.
Reese Johnson and Jaden McMahon had 11 points each for Denver (8-5, 5-3) while A-P (5-5, 3-4) was led by Megan Johnson and Jaycie Ellis with seven points apiece.
JANESVILLE 55, DON BOSCO 33: Janesville raced out to a 20-9 first-quarter lead and kept Don Bosco's offense under wraps all night in an Iowa Star girls' win.
Jenna Brown led Don Bosco (0-8, 0-5) with 11 points to go with seven rebounds and four blocked shots, while Julia Thiry had 10 rebounds.
Janesville improved to 5-8 overall and 3-3 in league play.
Preps to Watch: 2019-2020
Each of The Courier's Preps to Watch for the 2019-2020 school year:
Waterloo West, Crestwood, Denver, Waverly-Shell Rock and Cedar Falls athletes are this week's preps to watch.
Standouts from Hudson, Charles City, Waterloo Columbus, Cedar Falls, Denver and Decorah are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch represent Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford, Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo Columbus and Don Bosco high schools.
Three student-athletes from the metro area and three from the surrounding communities are this week's Preps to Watch.
Three metro standouts join leaders from Grundy Center, Janesville and Waverly-Shell Rock as this week's Preps to Watch.
Four sports are represented by the six athletes who are this week's Preps to Watch.
Six local and area athletes who are off to outstanding starts this fall are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch feature six football and volleyball standouts from the Cedar Valley.