Friday area prep roundup: Sophomores power A-P past Denver

PARKERSBURG -- Aplington-Parkersburg couldn't have gotten off to a much better start Friday in its North Iowa Cedar League matchup against Denver.

In the end, however, the Falcons had to dig deep to pull out a 57-47 boys' basketball victory and take over sole possession of second place in the NICL East.

A-P (8-1, 6-1) led 25-7 after the opening eight minutes and was still up by 11 points heading into the fourth quarter.

Denver (6-4, 5-2) charged back with a 12-3 run to get within two points at 49-47, but the Cyclones didn't score again.

Sophomores Jayden Mackie and Christian Haugstad had 17 points each for the Falcons. It was a career-high for the 6-foot-7 Haugstad. Bryce Phelps led Denver with 16 points.

Aplington-Parkersburg dominated the rebounding 36-18, but the Cyclones scored 27 points off turnovers to erase that advantage.

DON BOSCO 42, JANESVILLE 24: Don Bosco turned up the defensive heat in the second half to prevail in a battle of teams that were unbeaten in the Iowa Star Conference.

Janesville (10-2, 5-1) led 15-14 at halftime, but the Dons (7-1, 5-0) surrendered just nine second-half points and pulled away.