DUNKERTON -- After breaking the 1,000-point mark last week, Zach Johnson hit a career high 33 Friday night as Dunkerton wrapped up its regular season with a 78-53 Iowa Star Conference win over Clarksville.
Dunkerton was successful on 10 3-point shots, seven by Johnson.
Clarksville was led by Ethan Schmidt with 24 points.
The win gives the Raiders their third straight Iowa Star North conference title as they finished league play at 11-1. They will take a 17-4 record into district play.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 73, DENVER 56: Carter Cuvelier scored a season-high 27 points as Aplington-Parkersburg defeated Denver 73-56.
Cuvelier, a 6-5 senior, was also credited with 11 rebounds.
Trailing 39-20 at the break, Denver got no closer than eight as A-P continued to control the game.
The Falcons are now 12-2 in the conference. The Cyclones, led by Bryce Phelps with 25 points, finished the NICL East schedule at 10-6.
ST. ANSGAR 65, NORTH BUTLER 37: St. Ansgar cruised out to a 34-18 halftime lead on the way to a Top of Iowa Conference win.
Collin Kramer scored 16 points, Ethan Kirchgatter 13 and Ryan Cole 11 for the Saints (12-7, 9-7). Eric Brehmer led North Butler (3-14, 2-13) with 11 points.
DECORAH 61, CHARLES CITY 51: Decorah turned the game around in the second half and upended Charles City to wrap up Northeast Iowa Conference play.
The Vikings (9-11, 5-7) trailed 23-22 at halftime but heated up near the end of the third quarter and took control. Charlie Robinson led Decorah with 19 points while Jackson Molstead had 25 for Charles City (12-7, 7-5).
Girls' basketball
COLO-NESCO 67, JANESVILLE 59: Colo-Nesco edged Janesville in a matchup of top 15 Iowa Star Conference teams Friday.
Ninth-ranked Janesville (16-4) led 35-26 at halftime before 13th-ranked Colo-Nesco (17-3) took over in the second half.
Alisa Bengen led Janesville with 19 points and eight rebounds.
DECORAH 51, CHARLES CITY 49: Decorah raced out to a 24-6 halftime lead only to see Charles City storm back in the fourth quarter.
Abigail Milburn's 15 points led Decorah (4-17, 3-9) while Emma Nierengarten added 14. Jodie Sindlinger scored 21 for the Comets (0-19, 0-12).
