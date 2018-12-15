DUNKERTON -- To win the Iowa Star Conference boys' basketball title this season, Janesville knew it would have to find a way to deal with a talented and experienced Dunkerton team.
The Wildcats (6-1, 4-1) got that done Friday in the season's first meeting, edging the sixth-ranked Raiders 56-54 in a thriller that wasn't decided until the final horn.
Codey Hicks hit a lay-up with 8 seconds remaining to give Janesville a two-point lead, then held on as a 3-pointer by Dunkerton's Zach Johnson rimmed out and Brady Happel couldn't get a putback attempt to fall as time expired.
Hicks was the game’s leading scorer with 24 points, and Caden Conrad added 16.
Johnson finished with 21 and Happel had 18 for the Raiders (4-1, 4-1), who lost for the first time on their home floor in 14 games.
GLADBROOK-REINBECK 64, WEST MARSHALL 58: Sophomore guard Dylan Riffey scored 18 second-half points and Gladbrook-Reinbeck rallied past West Marshall.
The Rebels (2-2, 2-2) trailed by seven points at halftime, but broke loose for 44 second-half points to get the win. Tyler Tscherter led G-R with 19 points, Cullen Eiffler added 14 and Jackson Kuburis 11.
WEST FORK 64, ST. ANSGAR 43: West Fork used a big first half to coast to a Top of Iowa Conference victory at St. Ansgar.
The Warhawks (5-1, 5-0) held the Saints to just 13 points in the first half, creating a 29-13 lead. Zach Martinek had 27 points for West Fork.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 58, JESUP 45: Jesup built a 33-22 halftime lead, but Aplington-Parkersburg charged back in the second half to pull out a North Iowa Cedar League win.
The Falcons outscored the J-Hawks 36-12 in the final 16 minutes.Aaron Price, Carter Cuvelier and Junior Bodden each scored 11 points for A-P (4-2, 3-1) while Riley Oberhauser added 10. Jesup (3-3, 2-3) got 14 points from Brodjy Kresser.
AGWSR 49, GRUNDY CENTER 34: AGWSR stayed undefeated on the season Friday night with a North Iowa Cedar League win over Grundy Center.
AGWSR (6-0, 5-0) got a game-high 22 points from Alex Hames.
DECORAH 69, NEW HAMPTON 61: Decorah led just 5-4 after the first quarter, but opened a lead as large as 18 points in the third quarter of a Northeast Iowa victory over New Hampton.
Pat Bockman and Matt Franzen scored 14 points each to lead four Vikings (3-4, 2-1) in double digits. Tristan Sweitzer had 24 points for the Chickasaws (3-4, 0-2), including five 3-point baskets.
Girls' basketball
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 59, JESUP 39: Aplington-Parkersburg's defense stymied Jesup as the 11th-ranked Falcons (7-0, 5-0) remained unbeaten Friday in a North Iowa Cedar League contest.
Three A-P players scored in double figures -- Jenna Bruns (12), Sophia Jungling (10) and McKenna Oldenburger (10) -- and the Falcons connected on 23 second-half free throws to pull away.
Jesup (6-2, 3-2) was led by Payton McHone with 11 points.
NEW HAMPTON 54, DECORAH 30: New Hampton got off to a big first-half lead and cruised past Decorah in Northeast Iowa action.
The Chickasaws (4-3, 2-2) led 27-13 at halftime and got a game-high 15 points from Maddie Moorman. Kylah Quandahl led Decorah (0-7, 0-4) with 14 points.
JANESVILLE 52, DUNKERTON 31: Seventh-ranked Janesville rode its suffocating defense to an Iowa Star Conference road win over Dunkerton.
The Wildcats (6-1, 5-0) held the Raiders to single digits in three of the four quarters. Offensively, four Janesville players scored in double figures, led by Briana Baker-Bruce with 15 and Kennedy Reiken with 13 points. Bailey Hoff ripped down 13 rebounds and Baker-Bruce had seven steals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.