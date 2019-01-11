GARWIN -- Janesville found itself in a battle for the opening half Friday, but the Wildcats' dynamic duo of Codey Hicks and Spencer Hoff eventually proved too much as the Wildcats pulled away from GMG 80-62 in an Iowa Star Conference crossover game.
Hicks poured in 31 points, leaving him just eight shy of 1,000 for his career, and Hoff added 22 as Janesville (11-2) pulled away from a 37-29 halftime lead.
GMG (5-6) blistered the nets with 11 3-point baskets.
Janesville faces a Tuesday showdown against Don Bosco in a key Iowa Star North matchup.
DUNKERTON 66, TRIPOLI 28: Dunkerton extended its winning streak to six with a 66-28 win over Tripoli.
Brady Happel’s 22 points led the Raiders as they upped their overall record to 10-2. In conference play, Dunkerton is now 7-1 and one-half game ahead of Janesville (6-1).
JESUP 49, UNION 48, OT: Union’s effort to claim a win at Jesup fell short as the J-Hawks pulled out a win in overtime.
Jesup led 29-20 at halftime and 37-34 after three quarters only to see Union tie it at 45. Both teams had a chance to win in regulation, but a Union turnover followed by a Jesup missed shot added the extra period.
Caleb Reel scored 21 points and Keegan Block 15 for Union (1-9, 1-8) while Josh Johnson had 11 and Cooper Fuelling and Landon Borrett 10 each for Jesup.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 58, HUDSON 43: Aplington-Parkersburg took control in the second and third quarters and topped Hudson in North Iowa Cedar League action.
After an 18-18 first-quarter tie, the Falcons (10-2, 8-1) outscored the Pirates (4-7, 3-6) 26-13 over the middle two periods to take command.
BENTON COMMUNITY 68, INDEPENDENCE 37: Jack Shaw scored 15 points and 10 other Bobcats scored as Benton cruised past Independence.
Girls' basketball
JESUP 49, UNION 43: Brittany Lingenfelter scored 15 points to lead Jesup past Union in North Iowa Cedar League action.
The J-Hawks (9-4, 6-3) led 21-19, but Union (2-9, 2-9) tied it at 31 with three minutes to go in the third. Jesup then regained the lead and never lost it. Junior Natalie Tecklenburg had 13 points to lead Union.
GRUNDY CENTER 67, EAST MARSHALL 26: Class 2A's top-ranked Grundy Center set the tone early and crushed East Marshall in a NICL West matchup.
The Spartans (11-0, 8-0) built a 34-12 halftime lead and got scoring from 11 players. Kylie Willis led the way with 16 points and Hailey Wallis added 11.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 60, DENVER 34: Ten girls played for Dike-New Hartford and eight of them scored as the Wolverines improved to 8-2 in the conference and 9-2 overall.
Katie Knock led 10th-rated D-NH with 17 points while Kambrie Clinton had 17 for the Cyclones.
DECORAH 41, CHARLES CITY 35: Decorah overcame a three-point deficit early in the fourth quarter and surged past Charles City for its first win of the season.
Emma Nierengarten's 13 points led Decorah while Jodi Sindlinger finished with 12 for winless Charles City.
COLO-NESCO 49, NORTH TAMA 25: Eleventh-ranked Colo-Nesco's defense smothered North Tama in an Iowa Star game.
North Tama (2-12, 0-7) scored just 13 points through the first three quarters.
APL.-PARKERSBURG 42, HUDSON 32: The Aplington-Parkersburg girls scored the first eight points and never trailed as they defeated Hudson.
The Pirates got within five ooints late in the third period, but a 9-2 A-P run ended Hudson’s chances.
Sophia Jungling scored 13 points for the Falcons (13-1, 9-1), and Maddie McKenna matched that total for Hudson (7-5, 5-4).
JANESVILLE 82, GMG 38: Janesville had five players score in double figures and the Wildcats' defense had 21 steals in an Iowa Star crossover rout of GMG.
Alisa Bengen led eighth-ranked Janesville (11-2) with 22 points. Kennedy Rieken added 15, Briana Baker-Bruce 13, Bailey Hoff 12 an Lily Liekweg 10. Rieken also had eight steals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.