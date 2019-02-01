DUNKERTON -- Zach Johnson and Brady Happel both reached the 1,000-point landmark for their high school careers as they led Dunkerton to an 81-62 Iowa Star Conference win over North Tama Friday.
Johnson scored 18 points to raise his career total to 1,008 while Happel poured in a game-high 27 to reach 1,000 exactly.
As a team, the Raiders rallied in the fourth quarter behind a 21-5 run to take the lead.
For North Tama, Hale Hulme, Cael Even, and Ryan McLean all scored 16 points.
DON BOSCO 81, MESKWAKI 63: Jack Kelley and Zach Huff combined for 49 points and Don Bosco pulled away in the second half to defeat Meskwaki Settlement School.
Leading just 39-37 at halftime, the Dons (13-4, 10-2) scored the first nine points of the second half and gradually extended their lead.
Kelley finished with 28 points, including four 3-point baskets, and Huff had 21. Don Bosco made 27 of 34 free throws.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 67, UNION COMMUNITY 24: Aplington-Parkersburg held Union to single-digit scoring in each of the four quarters as the Falcons cruised.
Nine players scored for A-P, with Carter Cuvelier’s 15 points leading the way.
The wins kept A-P and Dike-New Hartford tied for the conference lead at 12-1 heading into a Monday showdown in Dike.
MASON CITY NEWMAN 63, ST. ANSGAR 52: Josh Fitzgerald scored 26 points and Merritt McCardle added 17 to lead Mason City Newman to a win over St. Ansgar.
The Knights held a slim 44-42 lead going into the fourth quarter but added 19 to secure the win and improve to 12-1 in the Top of Iowa East. The Saints are 9-7.
Girls' basketball
JANESVILLE 59, GMG 31: Three players scored in double figures and Janesville's defense had 15 steals in an Iowa Star win.
Alisa Bengen led the eighth-ranked Wildcats (14-3, 9-2) with 16 points while Briana Baker-Bruce added 11 and Grace Hovenga 10. Bailey Hoff had 10 rebounds and six assists.
MESKWAKI 36, DON BOSCO 32: The Meskwaki girls outscored Don Bosco 16-9 in the final quarter to claim a 36-32 Iowa Star win.
Don Bosco led 13-12 at the half and 23-20 after three quarters. Marissa McFadden led the Dons with 18 points.
AGWSR 51, COLO-NESCO 33: Ninth-ranked AGWSR dealt No. 10 Colo-NESCO a 51-33 defeat on the Royals' home court. It was only the second loss for Colo-NESCO (16-2).
Alyssa Hames scored 25 points while Rachel Sicard added 12 for the Cougars (11-6).
DUNKERTON 57, NORTH TAMA 36: The duo of Kaitlyn Wilder and Lily Fettkether combined for 43 points as Dunkerton topped North Tama.
Wilder hit for 22 points, while Fettkether, who had been averaging 6.5, scored 21.
The cross-division win ups Dunkerton’s record to 8-7, while North Tama fell to 2-15.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 71, UNION COMMUNITY 34: Jenna Bruns and Sophia Jungling had career bests as Aplington-Parkersburg raced past Union.
Seven 3-point goals in the first half allowed A-P to take a 39-17 lead at the intermission.
Bruns scored 22 points while Jungling had 18 as the 12th-ranked Falcons remained in first place of the NICL East with a 12-1 mark and 17-1 overall.
