DIKE -- Dike-New Hartford played suffocating defense and handed head coach Bruce Dall his 400th career victory Friday night with a 38-22 win over Union Community.
The Knights (1-3, 0-3) broke on top 8-0 before the Wolverines turned the game around and allowed just 14 points the rest of the night. Junior guard Katie Knock ended the night with 21 points to lead Dike-New Hartford (3-1, 3-1) on offense.
CLARKSVILLE 54, DON BOSCO 9: Nine players scored for 11th-ranked Clarksville as the Indians defeated Don Bosco 54-9.
Clarksville limited the Dons to just three points in the opening half while scoring 39.
JESUP 59 HUDSON 47: Jesup built an 11-point lead with a 20-point opening quarter and made it stand up for a North Iowa Cedar League win over Hudson.
Abby Gaudian led all scorers with 20 points for Hudson (2-3, 1-3) while Emily Treptow and Brittany Lingenfelter scored 17 apiece for Jesup (6-0, 3-0). Lingenfelter had four 3-pointers during the J-Hawks' first-quarter burst.
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 62, DECORAH 28: Waverly-Shell Rock's 14th-ranked girls outscored Decorah 22-7 in the second quarter and cruised to a one-sided Northeast Iowa Conference triumph.
Sophomore Abbie Draper led three players in double figures for the Go-Hawks (4-1, 2-0) with 15 points. Olivia Phillips added 12 and Laura Bates finished with 10.
GRUNDY CENTER 61, BCLUW 30: Top-ranked Grundy Center crushed BCLUW for its fifth win in as many games this season.
Grundy Center held Comet leading scorer Madison Ubben to just five points while receiving an 18-point night from senior Brooke Flater. Kylie Willis added 12 points for the Spartans.
DUNKERTON 54, RICEVILLE 40: Dunkerton and Riceville were in a see-saw battle most of the way before the Raiders pulled away in the fourth quarter for an Iowa Star Conference win.
Dunkerton outscored the Wildcats 23-6 in the final period.
Kaitlyn Wilder scored 19 points and Bethany Christians 13 to lead the Raiders.
Boys' basketball
DUNKERTON 64, RICEVILLE 32: Dunkerton remained undefeated by doubling up Riceville in Iowa Star Conference boys' basketball action Friday.
The Raiders (3-0, 3-0) used a relentless defensive press led by senior guard Brady Happel to force 38 Riceville turnovers. Happel was also the game’s leading scorer with 18 points, while seniors Brady Stone and Zach Johnson added 17 and 15, respectively.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 71, UNION 34: Dane Fuller led 15 players in the scoring column with 19 points as Dike-New Hartford rolled to its third win in as many games this season.
The Wolverines held a 17-0 lead at the end of the first and extended it to 20-0 before Union was able to score.
JESUP 45, HUDSON 40, OT: Jesup pulled out a win in an overtime North Iowa Cedar League thriller Friday.
Sam Hansen tied things up for Hudson in regulation with a jumper that sent the game into overtime at 37-37.
Josh Johnson then took over for Jesup, scoring four of the J-Hawks' final eight points as he finished the night with 11. Cade Nolan also had 11 for Jesup (3-1, 2-1).
