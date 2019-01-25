DIKE -- Dike-New Hartford held Hudson to 13 first-half points in Friday night's North Iowa Cedar League boys' basketball matchup.
Then the ninth-ranked Wolverines pitched a second-half shutout as they completed a 61-13 victory.
Thirteen players scored for the Wolverines (12-1, 10-1), who jumped out to a 32-13 halftime lead. Colton Harberts was the leading scorer with 13 points.
DON BOSCO 57, TRIPOLI 39: Don Bosco kept its hope for a share of the Iowa Star Conference title alive with a 57-39 win over Tripoli.
Jack Kelly scored 18 points to lead Don Bosco Friday. Also reaching the double-digit mark were Zach Huff (12) and Cael Tenold (10).
The Panthers (5-5, 6-10) got 13 points from Lincoln Drewis and 12 from Blake Bockhaus.
Girls' basketball
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 55, HUDSON 38: Dike-New Hartford's 10th-ranked girls jumped out to a 28-9 lead and cruised to their 10th North Iowa Cedar League win in 12 games.
Morgan Weber led the Wolverines (12-2 overall) with 21 points, including four 3-point buckets. Ellie Foster added 15 points. Hudson (7-8, 5-7) got 14 points from Jessica Carolan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.