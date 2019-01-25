Try 1 month for 99¢

DIKE -- Dike-New Hartford held Hudson to 13 first-half points in Friday night's North Iowa Cedar League boys' basketball matchup.

Then the ninth-ranked Wolverines pitched a second-half shutout as they completed a 61-13 victory.

Thirteen players scored for the Wolverines (12-1, 10-1), who jumped out to a 32-13 halftime lead. Colton Harberts was the leading scorer with 13 points.

DON BOSCO 57, TRIPOLI 39: Don Bosco kept its hope for a share of the Iowa Star Conference title alive with a 57-39 win over Tripoli.

Jack Kelly scored 18 points to lead Don Bosco Friday. Also reaching the double-digit mark were Zach Huff (12) and Cael Tenold (10).

The Panthers (5-5, 6-10) got 13 points from Lincoln Drewis and 12 from Blake Bockhaus.

Girls' basketball

DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 55, HUDSON 38: Dike-New Hartford's 10th-ranked girls jumped out to a 28-9 lead and cruised to their 10th North Iowa Cedar League win in 12 games.

Morgan Weber led the Wolverines (12-2 overall) with 21 points, including four 3-point buckets. Ellie Foster added 15 points. Hudson (7-8, 5-7) got 14 points from Jessica Carolan.

