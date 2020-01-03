DUNKERTON -- Denver opened the new year with a non-conference girls' basketball win at Dunkerton Friday night, 38-33.
The Cyclones (5-5) outscored Dunkerton 17-8 to overcome a 17-12 deficit at the half. Dunkerton (4-5) tied it at 31 late in the fourth but was unable to gain the lead.
Grace Hennessey's 15 points paced Denver while Maeson Wolf had 14 for the Raiders.
DECORAH 33, WAUKON 30: Decorah's defense shut down Waukon as the Vikings pulled out a Northeast Iowa girls' win Friday.
Waukon (6-4, 2-3) managed just eight first-half points and when the Indians rallied in the final period, Decorah slammed the door late.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
Bryar Duwe's 13 points led Decorah (7-3, 2-3).
Boys' basketball
DECORAH 94, WAUKON 59: Five players scored in double figures as Decorah overwhelmed Waukon Friday in a Northeast Iowa boys' basketball game.
Charlie Robinson had 21 points, Keaton Solberg 18 and Matthew Franzen 16 to lead the Vikings (4-3, 3-1), who knocked down 15 3-point shots in the game.
110619kw-columbus-denver-girls-bball-05
110619kw-columbus-denver-boys-bball-01
110619kw-columbus-denver-boys-bball-02
110619kw-columbus-denver-boys-bball-03
110619kw-columbus-denver-boys-bball-04
110619kw-columbus-denver-girls-bball-01
110619kw-columbus-denver-girls-bball-02
110619kw-columbus-denver-girls-bball-03
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.