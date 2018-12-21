Try 1 month for 99¢
Better-basketball-clip-art

DECORAH -- Decorah put together a balanced offensive game and knocked off Waukon 60-49 in Northeast Iowa Conference boys' basketball Friday night.

Decorah (3-4, 3-1) held a 25-21 lead at the break. The Vikings had four players in double figures, led by Matt Franzen with 16 points. Keaton Solberg added 13 points.

ST. ANSGAR 67, NORTHWOOD-KENSETT 25: St. Ansgar wrapped up the 2018 portion of its boys' basketball season with a rout of Northwood-Kensett.

The Saints (5-3, 4-3) opened a 38-19 halftime lead and were never threatened by the winless Vikings. Ethan Kirchgatter netted 20 points while Colin Kramer added 15 to lead St. Ansgar.

Girls' basketball

WAUKON 50, DECORAH 20: Decorah couldn't get anything going on offense as the Vikings dropped a one-sided Northeast Iowa game at Waukon.

Decorah (0-10, 0-5) scored just five first-half points as the Indians (7-1, 4-1) bolted to a 27-5 lead.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments