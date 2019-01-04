Try 1 month for 99¢
BAXTER -- Clarksville traveled to Baxter and downed the Bolts in an Iowa Star inter-division girls' basketball contest Friday, 50-28.

Janet Borchardt and Kori Wedeking outscored Baxter by themselves with 16 and 13 points, respectively, as Clarksville improved to 10-1.

Boys' basketball

DUNKERTON 81, GMG 61: Dunkerton took a break from the Iowa Star North and hosted GMG from South, claiming an 81-61 win.

The Raiders (7-2) held a 39-25 lead at the break and stretched it to 30 in the fourth before the Wolverine made a small comeback.

Brady Happel led all scorers with 23 points while Tylin Williams added 19 and Zach Johnson scored 17.

GLADBROOK-REINBECK 65, BCLUW 42: Gladbrook-Reinbeck started the new year by topping BCLUW 65-42.

Jackson Kiburis led all scorers with 21 for the Rebels, while teammates Tyler Tscherter and Dylan Riffey each added 17.

The Rebels (5-3, 4-2) broke things open in the final three minutes of the second quarter to lead 36-23 at the break.

