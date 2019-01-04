BAXTER -- Clarksville traveled to Baxter and downed the Bolts in an Iowa Star inter-division girls' basketball contest Friday, 50-28.
Janet Borchardt and Kori Wedeking outscored Baxter by themselves with 16 and 13 points, respectively, as Clarksville improved to 10-1.
Boys' basketball
DUNKERTON 81, GMG 61: Dunkerton took a break from the Iowa Star North and hosted GMG from South, claiming an 81-61 win.
The Raiders (7-2) held a 39-25 lead at the break and stretched it to 30 in the fourth before the Wolverine made a small comeback.
Brady Happel led all scorers with 23 points while Tylin Williams added 19 and Zach Johnson scored 17.
GLADBROOK-REINBECK 65, BCLUW 42: Gladbrook-Reinbeck started the new year by topping BCLUW 65-42.
Jackson Kiburis led all scorers with 21 for the Rebels, while teammates Tyler Tscherter and Dylan Riffey each added 17.
The Rebels (5-3, 4-2) broke things open in the final three minutes of the second quarter to lead 36-23 at the break.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.